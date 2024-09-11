The summer transfer window may be closed, but there are still several top players available to be signed by clubs across the country. La Liga as free agents.
These players range from former Barcelona stars and France internationals to Premier League champions.
Here are four players who are currently looking for a new destination and the LaLiga clubs that should be interested in their services.
LaLiga clubs that should be interested: Girona, Real Sociedad
Girona
Girona amazed the world last season by achieving a historic qualification for the Champions League. Now, the Catalan club has to strengthen itself in order to have to endure three competitions in the current campaign. The incorporation of a player with the history of Adrien Rabiot would be a luxury reinforcement for a club that wants to achieve what it did last season again.
Royal Society
After one of the club’s most important players last season, Mikel Merino, left for the Premier League to work under Mikel Arteta, the San Sebastian club need reinforcements in the midfield. Adrien Rabiot could fill the void left by Mikel Merino.
LaLiga club that could be interested: Getafe
Getafe
Getafe have their top scorer, Borja Mayoral, injured, and have problems up front, even Bordalás had to opt to line up a defensive player like Uche in the “9” position. A player like Martial could help the blue team, in addition the Frenchman already knows what La Liga is like, being on loan at Sevilla. It could be a second chance as it was for Mason Greenwood.
LaLiga clubs that could be interested: Real Betis, Villarreal
Real Betis
His leadership qualities and ability on and off the ball would make him a regular starter for Betis at the Benito Villamarín (when he is fit, of course). Pellegrini would benefit from having one more defender in his squad.
Villarreal
Those leadership qualities would not go amiss in a Villarreal defence that has suffered from last season.
Having conceded seven goals in four games, the Midlands club are in need of a new option at centre-back.
LaLiga clubs that could be interested: Sevilla
Seville
They say that second halves are never good, but all Sevilla fans hold dear those moments that the French striker gave them on numerous occasions. Now the French striker is without a team and the Seville team needs goals in this bad start to the season in which they have not known victory.
More news about the transfer market
#free #agents #LaLiga #clubs #sign
Leave a Reply