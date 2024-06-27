As always we will be given seven days to redeem it from when it is finally available. Once we have done so, it will be added to the Epic Games Store library on a permanent basis. So we can download it and play it whenever we want.

Like every Thursday, Epic Games Store has revealed which game will be free next week or Thursday, July 4, 2024 starting at 5:00 pm (in Italy). This is about The Falconeer by Tomas Sala , one of the launch games of the Xbox Series For those who haven’t played it yet, perhaps via Xbox Game Pass, it is certainly a nice gift.

Let’s discover The Falconeer

The Falconer tells the story of Grande Urseea world made up mostly of water. The people who live there have built their homes practically on rocky outcrops. Among the various buildings there are also the landing platforms of the falconers, warriors who ride giant falcons around the skies. Their role requires them to defend the cities from attacks by pirates and creatures that populate this strange world, but also to act as couriers and messengers between the various cities.

In short, the player has the task of guiding various falconers, going from one part of the planet to another, carrying out various missions and uncover the plots of political forces who crave absolute power.

