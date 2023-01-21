The new Trenitalia non-stop connection between Tiburtina and Rogoredo starts next Monday 23 January. With this new travel possibility, FS explains that Rome and Milan will be connected in 2 hours and 45 minutes with Trenitalia’s Frecciarossa, the lead company of the FS Group’s Polo Passeggeri.

The new high-speed connection will connect the stations of Roma Tiburtina and Milano Rogoredo: gateways to the capital and the Lombard capital. The timetables for the new connection are Frecciarossa 9682 Roma Tiburtina 5.30 with arrival in Milano Rogoredo at 8.15; Frecciarossa 9681 Milano Rogoredo 20.44 with arrival in Rome Tiburtina at 23.29. The new connection – we read on Fsnews – does not stop at Roma Termini and Milano Centrale, but from Tiburtina and Rogoredo thanks to other modes of transport, including the underground or urban railway services, it is possible to quickly reach the center and the institutional districts , economic and tourist attractions of the two cities.

All this, continues Fsnews, with a view to integration and intermodality and less congestion at the “head” stations, thus also benefiting from greater regularity of the service. Thanks to the inclusion of the new couple, the to over 47 connections with Frecciarossa which stop at the Milan Rogoredo station.The new couple strengthens the frequency of the Frecciarossa offer between the capital and the Lombard capital.In fact, there are 90 daily Frecciarossa connections between Rome and Milan.Ai 2 Frecciarossa No Stop Roma Tiburtina – Milano Rogoredo in 2h 45′, add 7 NO STOP Frecciarossa trains Rome Termini – Milano Centrale in 2h 59′ and 81 Frecciarossa trains Rome-Milan with intermediate stops and journey times starting from 3h and 08′.