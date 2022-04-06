In recent months, the indiscretion of Liberty Media’s desire to curb aerial exhibitions before the start of the grand prix, with a view to reducing carbon dioxide emissions manifested in the Circus for its future. This rumor had therefore alerted the two most famous shows, those of the Red Arrows of the British Royal Force before the Silverstone race and the Frecce Tricolori Italian for the stages of Imola and Monza. Already in the days following the indiscretion, Liberty Media was quick to deny, recognizing the importance of the air show within the automotive event and yesterday – Tuesday 5 April – the definitive confirmation of the presence of the aerobatic team of the ” Italian Air Force on the occasion of April 22-24, the weekend of the Emilia Romagna and Made in Italy Grand Prix.

He was the mayor of Imola Marco Panieri to formalize the green light: “After the spectacular overflight of last year, this is a very welcome return, which on the one hand seals the opening to the public of the Formula 1 Grand Prix after the blockade imposed last year by the pandemic, and on the other hand the return of our racetrack to the official F1 calendar until 2025. It will be an overflight that gives us even more pleasure, because we will be able to share the very strong emotions of this show with the thousands of people who will crowd the racetrack, as well as with the millions of viewers who will follow the GP live on TV and with those who want to follow the flyover from every corner of the city “.