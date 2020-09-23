Police have arrested a 27-year-old youth for shooting shots outside his ex-girlfriend’s house in the capital Delhi. The name of the accused is Sumit Tomar. Police said that the young man was allegedly shot because the woman was ignoring him after getting married.

Police said Sumit Tomar fired at the Dharampal Colony in Ali Vihar late Sunday night when the 24-year-old girl was at home with her family. Hearing the sound of the bullet, the woman opened the door and saw Sumit Tomar holding a country gun outside.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East) R.P. Meena told that Tomar shouted at seeing the young lady, “Come out, I will kill you and your family.” After that he ran away.

The woman told the police that she and Tomar had a love affair for 10 years, but after her marriage in 2018, she ended her relationship and started ignoring him.

Police said Sumit was angry and threatened the girl that she would have to bear the consequences. Meena said that during the investigation, police got information on Tuesday that Sumit Tomar is hiding in Ali Vihar forest. The police arrested him after the raid.

He told that Sumit told the police that he wanted to marry the young woman, but this could not happen. Meena said that she had bought a gun from Agra last month, which has been recovered from her.