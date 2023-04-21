The fraudulent fortune-teller from Varese reported: 900,000 euro seizure

He called himself “Asia” on social platforms and also in television broadcasts on the stations in which he was the protagonist, including A8 And A9. The self-styled 67-year-old fortuneteller and psychic resident in Cassano Magnago, Varese, was reported for fraud and omitted tax return. And the investigating judge of the Busto Arsizio court has issued a decree against him preventive seizure of 900 thousand eurosa figure that corresponds to the missed contributions payments.

According to reports from Ansa, the fortune teller allegedly deceived dozens of people, earning at least two million euros. The woman, at the registry office Franca Portadibassor, she would not have scruple to deceive even a young patient with ALS. To report her sorceress would have been an employee who turned to her for serious family problems. Asia would have stolen 31,000 euros from him, necessary to say of her to invoke “the shamans in order to find bones buried in seven different cemeteries and put an end to the cause of her evil spells” and avert phantom mortal dangers.

The 67-year-old was paid on prepaid cards also in the name of children and grandchildren, to whom she had also registered 8 properties, 1 land, 20 current accounts and a car. When some unfortunate person tried to interrupt the relationship because their savings had already drained, the sorceress promised him terrible atrocities. The investigators are also examining the position of the daughter, who often appeared together with the woman under the name of “Azzurra”.

Wanna Marchi continues to make converts: the “seer” of the Madonna di Trevignano

Wanna Marchi in short, continue to proselytise. And it seems to be of no use to unmask yet another scam from time to time. Popular credulity and the search for help and comfort on the part of people in fragile conditions continue to form the ideal terrain for the proliferation of these scammers. Just think of the uproar that has arisen in recent weeks around the so-called seer of the Madonna of Trevignano Gisella Cardia, “multiplier of pizzas” and in direct contact with the Virgin, who would also speak to her “when I am washing the dishes”. The suspicions that the woman has taken advantage of the naivety of many of her for economic gain are increasingly strong.

Alba Parietti, the shocking story: “I too am a victim of a saint”

But VIPs also fall into the trap of holy men and gurus: for example, he very recently recounted his experience as a guest at Italian Stories Alba Parietti. The showgirl explained: “I was contacted by an alleged sorceress saying that she had to tell me about some very serious problems of my son, it was a period in which everything happened to him, perhaps he had had information in this sense”. Despite her skepticism, she showed up to meet her at a hotel. The scammer predicted that her son would die on January 6 “if I hadn’t performed a ritual as my son had been the victim of a hex. I get up and leave, but she takes my arm and tells me that a colleague of mine to whom I had told her son would die didn’t listen to her and lost her son”. An ominously true detail that brought Alba Parietti to give in, despite the strong doubts of being in front of a charlatan.

