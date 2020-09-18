The police detained three men who stole more than 4.5 million rubles from the Russians. According to the spokesman for the Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk, more than 30 people, including the People’s Artist of Russia, have become victims of the suspects.

The wolf said that a few months ago, the artist turned to the police with a statement that 50 thousand rubles were stolen from him. According to him, an unknown man approached him in a messenger, who used a photo of his friend as an avatar, and asked for a loan. The victim transferred the required amount, but later realized that he had become a victim of scammers.

As reported TASS with reference to a source in law enforcement agencies, we are talking about the director of the Bolshoi Moscow Circus, People’s Artist of Russia Edgard Zapashny.

As a result of operational search activities, three men were detained in St. Petersburg and Vladikavkaz.

“They chose a preventive measure in the form of detention. There are reasons to believe that the defendants may be involved in more than 30 such illegal acts. The preliminary damage exceeds 4.5 million rubles, ”Volk said.

According to her, the attackers used the application to share photos and videos. Through chats, they found out the contacts of famous people, after which they created double profiles in messengers and, posing as people from the inner circle of potential victims, asked to transfer money to them in the amount of 50 to 550 thousand rubles.

On this fact, a criminal case was initiated under Art. 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Fraud”). During the searches, bank cards, mobile phones and other things that have evidentiary value for criminal cases were seized from the suspects.

In April, Zapashny said on Instagram that he was the victim of a phone scammer who wrote to him, posing as a friend.