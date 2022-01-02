The scammer created a fake Instagram account and began to blackmail users on behalf of the Speaker of the Chechen parliament, Magomed Daudov. Daudov himself reported this on page in the social network.

According to him, the unknown is engaged in illegal activities – he writes to users, tries to gain confidence in them, begs for photographs from gullible girls, and then blackmails the victims, extorting money from them.

“We know about cases of pressure and extortion of large sums of money through virtual payment systems,” said the speaker of parliament. He noted that he had already contacted the special services to take appropriate measures, and expressed the hope that the attacker would be found in the near future.

Daudov urged subscribers not to lose their vigilance and not follow the lead of scammers. He recalled that he has the only Instagram account marked with a verification mark.

On December 31 last year, it was reported that the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, and his parents were declared honored human rights defenders of the Chechen Republic. The corresponding decision was signed by the Commissioner for Human Rights in Chechnya Nurdi Nukhazhiev.