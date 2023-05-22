In Moscow, a fraudster who introduced himself as a military man from the United States lured hundreds of thousands of rubles from a pensioner. The incident is reported “Caution, Moscow”.

A 68-year-old woman met a foreigner online. He said that he was serving in Turkey. After a six-month-long conversation, the virtual boyfriend asked the pensioner for 300 thousand rubles, explaining that he had secret problems.

The woman took a loan for the sake of the chosen one. He later asked for money again. The total debt of the victim amounted to 600 thousand rubles. The foreigner promised to come to Moscow and return the money to her, but disappeared after transferring large sums. The victim contacted the police.

Earlier, scammers lured millions of rubles from a Moscow pensioner before Victory Day. On behalf of the employees of the Central Bank, an 84-year-old woman was informed of suspicious activity on her accounts.