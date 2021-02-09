The port of Algeciras is one of the port infrastructures that moves more goods in Europe. Juan Carlos Toro

“This is the last square. You have to pay now because we closed the list ”. Each of those scammed in a plot of false employment contracts in La Línea de la Concepción (Cádiz) received a similar pressure. “But then the next one came and they told him the same thing,” says the National Police investigator who has uncovered a new fraud involving simulated hiring in the stowage of the Port of Algeciras. Between 6,000 and 35,000 euros paid a hundred people for a job that never existed. The three arrested on the call Container operation they got 850,000 euros in cash with the deception, although agents suspect that it may be much more.

None of the three investigated – for whom the mixed court number five of La Línea has decreed provisional release with charges – had any proven connection with the Algeciras stowage. But that was never a problem for them to use all sorts of tricks to show their victims their apparent role as landing a position on a temporary job board that did not exist. They cited the scammed in hotels where they explained the alleged bureaucratic advances that would make their hiring possible and gave approximate dates that were lengthened until they were nothing. “Everything was to give an appearance of credibility. They came to mention some affected in the surroundings of a ETT in Algeciras [empresas de trabajo temporal que se suelen encargar realmente de contratar en la estiba] to sign the contract. Then they told them that it couldn’t be done, that another day ”, explains the same investigator from the Violent Specialized Crime Unit (UDEV) of the La Línea police station.

The artifice began in 2018, in the heat of some legal changes in the stowage that forced to liberalize the sector and that became the perfect cover for those investigated. Many of the deceived were brothers, friends and cousins, since the alleged scammers ordered their victims to look for new interested parties, once they paid between 6,000 and 35,000 euros in cash that they asked for each person. Also because the plotters themselves created a WhatsApp group, Powerpuff Girls, which they used to report on the alleged progress in their efforts. Almost a hundred members came to have the chat, which has become a key piece in a complex police investigation that has taken more than a year to conclude. However, only 47 of the victims have decided to appear in the case. The rest have preferred not to report, either to avoid the “traceability of the money delivered” in cash or because they already consider what was contributed for lost, according to the police.

Without hope

Despite so much false promise, discouragement began to spread among the victims when they saw that time was passing in vain. “Conversations, deadlines and days were lengthening. In despair, they came to us ”, assures lawyer Ricardo Fanegas, from the Algecirean law firm Viñas de Roa. He and his partner Enrique del Águila were affected by a dozen who ended up formulating a joint complaint at the end of 2020. At that time, the La Línea police had been investigating for months, after four affected resorted a year before to a most desperate way. “They went to the house of one of the alleged perpetrators of the plot to ask him for an explanation. They are arrested and that is when they say that they have been victims of a scam ”, adds the same police.

Desperation largely relates to the difficult economic and employment situation of those affected, most of them young. “It is a dramatic thing. It wasn’t that they had money left over. They borrowed from other relatives. There are those who have even lost their jobs ”, details Fanegas. This pressing situation, added that they saw it as normal to pay for access to a job, helped the suspects to consummate their alleged deception. “They [por sus clientes] They did not see it as a bad thing, but as the traditional way of accessing the port. Until this was uncovered, no one had raised their hands to their heads, ”says the lawyer.

Although the truth is that this is not the first time that scams have been created around stevedoring hiring with very similar ways of proceeding. In September 2018, two stevedores, father and son, were arrested, accused of having kept at least 200,000 euros from some 15 affected. They also asked all of them for amounts of up to 30,000 euros for a job in the Port of Algeciras that never arrived. On that occasion – still investigated by the Court of Instruction 1 of Algeciras – the investigation started with the police of this city. Months before, the majority union of the stevedoring, the State Coordinator of Sea Workers, already warned that this type of fraudulent practices could be taking place.

Both the union itself, as well as the committee of the 1,800 stevedores who work in the loading docks of Algeciras, tend to show their interest in pursuing this type of scams, considering that they damage the image of the group. The scams are based on a now-defunct tradition whereby children or relatives could inherit work in the port from their parents, a pattern that occurred in other traditional jobs related to the sea and of great toughness, such as traps. The custom, in which there was no money, was eradicated years ago. The 2014 ruling of the Court of Justice of the European Union that forced the liberalization of the stevedoring sector and the entry of new companies further distanced the practice. But this entry of new companies on the game board has ended up becoming the perfect alibi for those responsible for a plot that had no scruples in promising, after payment of up to 35,000 euros, a job that never existed.