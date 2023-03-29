A Canadian couple recently learned that their home had been sold by scammers without their consent while they were traveling. Experts say that this type of robbery is not common, however, there has been a notable increase in similar cases in the most populous city in that country.

Earlier this year, Toronto police requested the public’s help in finding two people who were linked to an elaborate scam scheme.

According to police, the scammers used false identities to pose as the owners of a residence in the city. They were able to sell the property and hand over the keys to the gullible new owners.

The real owners of the house, meanwhile, had been working outside the country since January 2022.

The couple abroad only found out months later that their house had been sold without their knowledge, when they saw that their mortgage payments had disappeared from their bank accounts.

The incident caught the attention of many in Canada, especially in the Greater Toronto and Vancouver areas, where real estate is a national obsession due to high costs – the average cost of a home is around $750,000 – and a shortage of living place.

Since then, other similar stories have surfaced, and investigators say these once-rare cases of title fraud appear to be on the rise.

For industry veterans, these types of cases are “definitely unique to this time period,” said Trevor Koot, executive director of the British Columbia Real Estate Association, which has been in the business for nearly 20 years.

“I would say I’ve never seen anything like it,” he said, particularly when it comes to the level of sophistication used to perpetrate these crimes.

What is title fraud?

Home or real estate ownership scams often occur in two forms: mortgage fraud and title fraud.

Mortgage fraud is generally more common, explained Brian King of King Advisory International Group, a Toronto-based firm that investigates white-collar crime.

It happens when a scammer uses fake identification documents to open a second mortgage on a house you don’t own, usually when the first mortgage is close to being paid off or paid off in full.

On the other hand, title fraud involves tenants of a vacant home posing as the owners and selling the property to buyers. This entails a complete transfer of ownership title.

In most cases, the true owners and buyers of the home can recover the majority of their money if there is title insurance on the home. Insurance helps restore ownership and covers the legal costs of the process.

Real estate fraud “eruption” in Canada

King noted that he has seen an increase in the frequency of both mortgage fraud and title fraud since 2020.

His firm has seen a “rash” of title fraud in recent years, he said. In almost every case, the homeowners were living abroad – in places like the US and China – when the scammers made off with the property.

His clients, King said, included a couple from Toronto who had gone to work in the UK in 2018. Their Canadian home was sold without their knowledge in 2022.

It sold for more than $1.26 million and had been completely renovated by the time the theft was discovered last June. To this day, the couple is still trying to regain title to the house.

John Rider, a vice president at Chicago Title Insurance Company, said his company’s Canadian affiliate had only seen two cases of fraud — mortgage and title — between the years 1960 and 2019.

They are now dealing with dozens of these cases, including at least five title fraud cases, all in the Greater Toronto area, which includes the city and surrounding municipalities.

Similar cases of fraud have also arisen in the province of British Columbia – whose main city is Vancouver, where an average house exceeds US $ 800,000 – although they have been less frequent.

The British Columbia Title and Survey Authority (LTSA) claimed to be aware of two attempted title fraud, only one of which was successful. The public institution added that it only knows of one previous case in 2019, and two in 2008 and 2009.

He says these types of fraud remain exceptionally rare – the LTSA processes up to a million real estate title applications a year.

In a similar case, reported by the press in the United Kingdom, a man from the town of Luton (about 50 km north of London) returned home to find that his house and all the furniture had been sold without his knowledge.

However, UK property fraud cases appear to be holding steady. Data provided to the BBC by the UK Land Survey shows an average of 41 reported cases of mortgage and title fraud in the last four years. Cases reached a peak of 50 in 2016-2017.

Fake documents and skilled actors

Experts are baffled by the increase in reported cases, particularly in Toronto.

King said it’s possible that virtual real estate contracts during the pandemic may have made it more difficult to detect fake identification documents. He added that the pandemic has also forced some people to be away from their property for longer periods due to travel restrictions.

Others pointed to the increased sophistication of criminals – some of whom have been linked to organized crime – who appear to have a good understanding of the Canadian real estate system.

Rider added that the fraudulent IDs used in these transactions often appear authentic, and that the criminals hire skilled actors to pose as the owners to carry out the deception.

“Identification documents are so easy to forge now that they can’t be the only reliable way to close a three million dollar transaction,” Rider said.

Another aspect is the profitable nature of these types of crimes. Real estate in Toronto has gone up in value significantly in the last few decades. An average house in 1996 cost approximately $150,000. Last year it was at more than $875,000.

“It makes sense that there’s a lot of concentration where real estate is really valuable,” said Ron Usher, general counsel for the British Columbia Society of Notaries Public.

But Usher cautioned that very little is known about these reported cases of title fraud, which are often complex in nature.

“These crimes are not easy to perpetrate, and are often caught and often prevented.”

He and others have called for a national investigation to determine the root causes and whether more can be done to protect homeowners in Canada.

