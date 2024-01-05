In a surprising twist, Shray Goel, a self-described “real estate visionary,” finds himself at the center of an indictment over a Elaborate double-booking scheme affecting more than 100 Airbnb properties in the United States. The alleged scam, which took place during the years 2018 and 2019, is estimated to have generated illicit profits of US$8,500,000.

Goel now faces serious charges, including wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and criminal forfeiture. The alleged modus operandi reveals a level of cunning and planningaccording to the report of Vice.

The host created duplicate listings for the same properties, offering them at different prices. He would then cancel cheaper reservations at the last minute, making false excuses to guests or, in some cases, relocating them to substandard accommodations.

To strengthen the facade of their fraudulent operations, Goel used fake accounts with fictitious profiles of “happy couples”, generated with generic names and stock images. He also maintained a routine of deleting and reposting ads to evade potential bad reviews, and wrote fake positive reviews using his fraudulent accounts.

Scope of the Airbnb scam

The indictment, while specifically mentioning 19 apartments in various U.S. cities, suggests Goel's network operated more than 100 Airbnb properties. This intricate fraud reveals a larger problem within the platform, with companies posing as small owners to carry out similar practices.

(Also we recommend: Florida schools will have shorter schedules: starting when?)

Shray Goel, the alleged Airbnb scammer, presents himself on social media as an adventurer and entrepreneur.

Goel's scam came to light thanks to a journalistic investigation in 2019, which revealed the existence of double bookings in Chicago. The seriousness of the case led the FBI to contact the journalist after the article was published. If the allegations are proven and Goel is convicted, You could face the loss of all properties involved in the scam.

Shray Goel, presented on his website and social networks as an adventurer and entrepreneur, now faces a serious decline in its reputation. His biography, which describes him as a dreamer with great business ambitions, seems to contradict the accusations against him. Goel posted on Twitter lamenting a “difficult day,” without making direct reference to the serious accusations he faces.