fFamiliarity with judicial decisions is of particular importance for judicial reporting. Decisions are found using file numbers. In databases, decisions can be tracked through the various instances: What did a district court decide, what did the Higher Regional Court (OLG) say about it and later perhaps the Federal Court of Justice?

Why the file number is important

As a rule, decisions are made anonymous before they are released to the press. For an understanding of legal considerations, it is generally irrelevant what the plaintiff’s name was or on which street the neighborhood dispute took place. However, the file number is of particular importance. It looks like a car number plate, without which a single vehicle can hardly be found in moving traffic. So far, it has not been a problem for journalists to receive a decision and the corresponding file number from the previous court instance.

The Higher Regional Court in Frankfurt am Main has been deviating from this practice for some time now, especially since 2021 – as the only court in Germany. In at least 147 decisions in recent years, journalists have been given the file number of the Higher Regional Court, but not the file number of the lower court. This applies above all to proceedings from family law and criminal law.

Purposefully edited out of a decision

The practice of the court is not limited to journalistic inquiries, as a publication by law professor Hanjo Hamann from EBS University in Wiesbaden shows. Two years ago, he reported in the “Juristenzeitung” on a case in which the Frankfurt Higher Regional Court “specifically edited out the file number of the previous first-instance process from its published decision” and, on request, referred to “the company’s anonymization guidelines”. The court’s documentation department makes decisions on anonymization at its own discretion. Those involved in the procedure are in no way involved in the anonymization.







In at least 60 decisions so far, even the location of the court of first instance has been kept secret. The Higher Regional Court justified this form of anonymization to the FAZ by saying that otherwise there would be an increased risk of identifiability, “since a regional limitation is associated with the information”. Basically, “if several instance decisions in the same matter are published, the risk increases that those involved in the proceedings will be identifiable,” says Gundula Fehns-Böer from the Presidential Department.

However, the argument is not very valid. If there is an anonymous decision by the first instance and another anonymous decision by the second instance, not knowing both decisions together can lead to the anonymity suffering.