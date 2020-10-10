The titular judge of the Court of First Instance 1 of A Coruña, during the third day of the trial for the State’s claim of the property of the Meirás pazo. Pool Efe / GTRES

The ruling that recognizes the legitimate ownership of the Meirás pazo to the State is “notoriously partial, biased and tendentious” for the grandchildren of dictator Francisco Franco Bahamonde. His lawyers, Luis Felipe Utrera-Molina and Antonio Gil, have exhausted the deadline to present their appeal and finally they have done so with a document of 140 pages. In this they defend that the judge recreated on “historical, political and / or purely moral reasons” favorable to the plaintiff (the State Attorney with Pedro Sánchez in the Government) when it should “attend exclusively to legal arguments.” And not only do they qualify as “irrelevant” a “substantial part of the data” of “historical context” collected by the magistrate Marta Canales, head of the Court of First Instance 1 of A Coruña, but in addition to “not contributing anything”, this form of judging is, for them, “inadmissible and essentially inadmissible”.

“We can think of no other answer than the following,” they say after wondering why the magistrate takes into account in her sentence of almost 400 pages the moment of repression in which the forced expropriations and the collection of money among the people took place. to give the pazo to Franco. “These are extremes that, for obvious reasons and assuming their accreditation, allow us to present a scenario that speaks badly, very badly, of the grandfather of my clients,” the defendant’s lawyer replied to himself. This, the appeal to the Provincial Court of A Coruña continues later, “fits much better in a sentence that removes the reason or is contrary to the interests of those who bring the cause of the person in question.” “It might seem understandable to us in other forums”, admit the lawyers of Luis Felipe Utrera-Molina’s office, but “it seems to us entirely inadmissible and essentially inadmissible in the specific forum in which we find ourselves: a court of justice that must give and take reasons exclusively attending to legal arguments ”.

For the representatives of Franco’s grandchildren, who are asking for “the total revocation of the sentence and the full dismissal of the claim,” including the order to pay the costs, the judge has not taken into account the bulk of the arguments that they brandished. at the trial held in July. It is “as if we had not appeared”, they reproach. Although they acknowledge that the dictator did not pay anything for the palace, they defend the validity of the 1941 sales title, in which Franco appears as a buyer.

In the sentence, Marta Canales concluded the same thing that the State attorneys defended: that this deed was fraudulent and simulated by the Caudillo himself (and therefore void), with the aim of registering the property in his name in the registry of the property. There is another notarial deed of sale of 1938 that is considered authentic, in which the Junta pro Pazo (the commission of Francoist authorities organized to collect the price of the property) is the buyer. The court ruling, issued last September, defends that Meirás was donated to Franco not because of him, but as head of state, and that therefore the mansion and its estates are public property. In the deed that is considered a fraud, the cost of the pazo was 85,000 pesetas, while in the 1938 it was 460,000.

The judgment now appealed not only obliges the Francs to return the Torres de Meirás to the State after it has been shown that “it functioned as an extension of the El Pardo palace” and that the maintenance of the property was the responsibility of the public treasury during the 40 years of dictatorship. In addition, the judge denies the dictator’s family any right to be compensated for the expenses incurred later by the Francs, such as rehabilitation at the end of the nineties after the damages suffered in the 1978 fire. This is one of the aspects of the ruling against those who most revolt the lawyers of the Martínez-Bordiú brothers. They also reject the order to pay all costs, which includes those of the individual Administrations (State, Xunta, Diputación de A Coruña and City Councils of Sada and A Coruña).

The sentence “is far from complying with the law”

“In the opinion of this party, and always said with due respect, the trial court essentially errs in its legal conclusions and throws a final solution that, we humbly understand, is far from complying with the law”, criticize the lawyers of the Francs in their appeal. Along the same lines that they defended during the trial, they recall that the Administration was able to claim its ownership as soon as the dictator died in 1975, but it did not do so, but waited until July 2019 to take the step with a civil lawsuit in the courts of A Coruña. The magistrate herself devoted several pages in the sentence to explaining all the social and political movements that occurred since the Transition to vindicate Meirás. And he concluded that it had been the “maturity” of the democratic system that had determined the right moment for the State to claim ownership.

Franco’s heirs admit that the amount that appears in the notarial document of 1941 is fictitious, because the 460,000 pesetas of the real price had already been paid by the Junta pro Pazo to the seller, Manuela Esteban Collantes, widowed daughter-in-law of the previous owner of the property , the writer Emilia Pardo Bazán. However, the “radical nullity” of the writing that the judge sees is not such for the Francos. The sale of 1941 “was not a simulated operation” and if there was one, it was a “relative simulation” to “correct the omissions that the 1938 document suffered”.

Also, they insist, it was intended to “enable Franco to become the owner of the property” to “fulfill the will” of all the parties who participated in the process. For them, the fact that Franco did not pay anything at all does not make the operation null: “Or is it that we are going to be told that every time it is found that the price paid has not come directly from the buyer’s pocket, a sale? ”, they defend.