The Francigena Fidenza Festival is back from 18 to 21 May, four days of history, meetings, guided tours, walks and insights to explore ‘The beautiful Via dell’Europa’ From one privileged perspective: Fidenza, Municipality at the center of the Via Francigena which from Canterbury arrives at Santa Maria di Leuca. The festival, now in its third edition, is organized by the Municipality of Fidenza, with the artistic direction of Pirene Comunicazione and the patronage of the University of Parma and the Diocese of Fidenza, and in collaboration with Aevf – European Association of the Via Francigene, Tourist Destination Emilia and Verdi’s Lands.

“With this new edition, the Francigena Fidenza Festival blows out three candles; therefore, today we can say that it is a consolidated reality”, comments the mayor of Fidenza, Andrea Massari. “It wasn’t obvious – he adds – being able to give life to a event dedicated to a reality that crosses Europe and that in Italy alone touches seven Regions, but the European Vie Francigene association is based here; from here, in 2015, the UNESCO candidacy of the Via Francigena as a world heritage site started and here we also keep on the facade of our Cathedral the most significant representations of the pilgrims who travel the path that leads to Rome “.

Beyond fifty appointments scheduled for the 2023 edition, for a schedule that includes exhibitions, concerts, walks, guided tours, debates, performances by jugglers dedicated to children, tastings of local flavors and numerous events dedicated to schools of all levels. “Starting from Thursday 18 May, Fidenza will once again open up to a myriad of events, opportunities for in-depth study and walks focused on a new way of traveling to discover or rediscover unexplored territories, savoring different rhythms from those we are used to. Francigena Fidenza Festival is also this: a journey through history and within ourselves, in search of a different contact with the nature that surrounds us”, he says Maria Pia Bariggi, Councilor for Culture of the Municipality of Fidenza.