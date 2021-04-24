Franchises are not immune to the coronavirus. The pandemic affected the commercial format, especially in its two main areas: clothing and gastronomy. However, specialized consultants warn that many chains took the opportunity to reconvert with remarkable success. And they add that, in parallel, they burst and expand new businesses linked to the current context, such as hardware stores, bakeries, diet foods, healthy products, distance education and cleaning services, among others.

The modality, however, contracted drastically but not in a linear fashion. As a whole, according to data from the AAMF (Argentine Association of Brands and Franchises), the system has 1,304 franchising brands, whose chains concentrate 35,831 points of sale. “Because of the crisis, 6,000 stores closed in 2020, this is 15.6% of the total. But simultaneously, 3,350 were opened, more adapted to the new normal”, Describes the executive director of the AAMF, Ezequiel Devoto. Thus, the balance between openings and closings shows “a net loss of 2,650 stores”, that is, 7% compared to the previous year.

The “new normal” partially reflects the strong restructuring of retail. Low cost franchises, dark stores (stores that sell only online), corners (spaces within a business) and virtual licenses are gaining ground, mainly to offer services of all kinds. In return, 188 new brands adopted the franchise model to expand their chains, representing a record year-on-year rise of 15%.

The topography of the system diversifies with the arrival of new items and the reconversion of the traditional ones. According to the GAF, the official franchise guide, those that grew the most during the pandemic were Rapipago (added 800 franchisors), Infopan (92), Grido (80), IAP (67), Eddis Educativa (59), Carnicerías Res (50), Sei Tu Gelato (35), Carnave (30), Colorshop (25 ) and Tomato Something (23). The statistics do not count the brands’ own stores or new openings abroad.

In the era of COVID-19, specialized consultants highlight two facts: the phenomenal transformation of some businesses (smaller or virtual stores, direct sales and geographic dispersion) and the emergence of new concepts. The list is long and covers hardware stores (Verkar), bicycle shops (Bora Bikes and Goldenbike), temporary deposits (Bunker Deposits), dark stores and delivery (Strega Delivery and Tomato Something), ecottores and healthy meals (Inputs by weight and Vitalcer), fast food and food on the go (Mr. Churro and By Papas) and distance training (IAP and Eddis Educativa), among many others.

Strega Delivery testifies to the survival instinct of some firms. Located in the university district of the Cordovan capital, it incorporated delivery for its fast foods (cakes, pizzas, tenderloins and fernet) and today it works like a dark kitchen, without attention to the public. “It is something temporary due to the pandemic, but in the future it will be something complementary to the traditional business,” says Adrián Coraglio, one of its partners. The chain counts 12 franchises and plans to reach other nearby cities, such as San Francisco, Carlos Paz and Alta Gracia.

The effects of the pandemic affected all retail. “One of the items most affected was clothing due to the closure of shopping malls. There is a lot of uncertainty and consumption changed, but these changes are here to stay ”, explains consultant Carlos Canudas. The reset includes new formulas to operate (online sales, delivery, new packaging, for example) and the arrival of new concepts and business models in franchising. “To a greater or lesser extent, they all adapted”Added the expert.

As with rentals, brands in 2020 eased conditions for their franchisors. The most usual, suspend the collection of royalties for the duration of the emergency. Others, and for the same reason, grew in an unusual way, as is the case of Vitalcer, a chain of diet products and natural products, which has a total of 130 franchised stores. “Is related to the fashion to eat healthy and eat better, something that prospered during the quarantine “, graphs its founder William Ingledew.

From its headquarters, in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Belgrano, Vitalcer distributes bulk products to treat various pathologies (celiac, diabetic or hypertensive) for its flagship brand. Ingledew maintains that the speed of openings skyrocketed “to a rate of between 3 and 4 per month”, And assures that they plan to export the brand to Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. “We are already in talks,” he anticipates.

Oblivious to the tensions due to face-to-face classes, distance education is one of the areas that best capitalizes on the restrictions to operate in the pandemic. Created in 2010 in the town of Pergamino, Eddis Educativa plans to add 80 franchises this year. One of its founding partners, Juan Pablo Silvano, maintains that this is mainly due to the transfer of job and professional training courses to the virtual world. “The beginning was difficult. We had 20,000 students to start before the quarantine, “he recalled.

With good reflexes, they adopted the virtual campus (a complementary platform) to offer a catalog of 60 courses via Internet. “The results were very good – Silvano emphasizes – and since June of last year we have been selling virtual franchises”. In this way, they plan to close the year with a total of 200 franchises and “add two new markets: Paraguay and Uruguay,” he said.

Tomate Algo has a 15-year history. The business created by Sebastián Policaro in 2005 is a free tap “mobile bars” service for events and parties, forcibly reconverted by circumstances, something that favored him. “We had to rethink the model and today is more like a direct sale of prepared drinks and beverages”Describes Policaro.

The franchise, in this case, is basically an exclusive license for a certain area, “That arose inadvertently.” Tomate Algo has already granted 1,200, which are complemented by other formats, such as the assembly of dark stores (exclusively online sales) and corners (spaces) within cafes, ice cream parlors and gastronomic establishments. “We quadruple the business”Celebrates Policaro. Thus, by chance, he detected the opportunity to diversify the offer of “mobile bars” and deepen an ecosystem of drinks and beverages through franchises.

Mr. Churro, a business inspired by American fast food.

Meals on the go also go the same route. Relatively new concepts are also growing within the sector in the country, such as the sale of “Fries at the step” and gastronomic places based on an emblematic product for Argentines: the churro. That is the basic idea that Federico González came up with to create Mr. Churro, a fast food of the american type, in which they offer a menu with a huge variety of churros (sweet, savory and premium) complemented with crepes, sweets, milkshakes and smoothies.

“It is a self-service format, with tables, chairs and disposable packaging. We opened in 2018, in Tucumán, a 30 m2 store and to date we have 9 franchises, ”says Federico González. The entrepreneur plans to expand the chain throughout the country and plans to close the year with a total of 20 stores. Not only that. In the midst of the pandemic and the crisis, González is enthusiastic about a new project: “This year we are going to relaunch the brand in parallel with the new franchises, a plan that includes the sale of merchandising, mugs, glasses, key rings and T-shirts, with the new logo ”, he advanced.

Smaller and more technological businesses

The franchises, say specialized consultants, withstood the impact of the crisis and the outbreak of the coronavirus. A reflection of this is the statistics produced by the AAMF, which represents one of the commercial formats that has been growing strongly in recent years. In 2020, however, the modality contracted with the crisis but “in a curious way”says the executive director of the entity, Ezequiel Devoto.

The reason is simple, he explains, because last year, due to quarantines, lost 7% of all stores, due to the balance between closings (around 6,000) and new openings (3,350). “By 2021 it is estimated a recovery of points of sale lost last year, but mainly due to the development of smaller premises, away from the big commercial corridors and supported by technology”, Described the manager.

The Grido chain has 1,800 stores in the country and abroad, all franchisees.

Under these new characteristics, the arrival of new items and franchisable concepts is surprising. No less surprising is that in the midst of the crisis, 188 new brands were added (15% more than the previous year) and franchising is made up of a total of 1,304 chains. By number of licenses, the top ten of franchises It is led by Rapipago (6,800 licenses). Behind are Grido (1,520), Lave Rap (1,467), Supermercados Dia (604), Sei Tu Gelato (360), Colorshop (285), Bonafide (257), IAP (210), Pinturerías del Centro (185) and Havanna ( 181).

The data comes from statistics from the GAF, the official guide of the AAMF. However, the crisis and the reconversions of business models could change the picture this year, although experts consider that the leading chains lose their privileged positions.

Of Cordovan origin, Grido managed to go through last year’s pandemic with relative success, since “the quarantine began almost at the end of the strong ice cream season, which ends in May,” its Marketing manager, Ricardo Cortés, told the Economic. Grido has a total of 1,800 stores, if the points of sale of Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay are counted, the three countries to which it exports. Produces 75 million kilos of ice cream annually, outsource its distribution and They foresee 150 new openings before the end of the year.

Despite the advancement of fintech and new electronic payment methods, Rapipago continues to expand its franchise network significantly. The brand, which belongs to the Gire group, has 70 of its own stores and about 1,000 franchisees. The rest are licenses to shops and kiosks, which incorporate the modality of charging for services through authorized devices “to attract the public to their stores,” explains Alejandro Pingitore, a senior executive of the company.

Rapipago was born in 2001, shortly after the crisis that led to the end of convertibility. However, they expanded the chain in a remarkable way 7 years ago, when they incorporated the franchise format. Pingitore argues that the recession “generates greater interest from small businesses to incorporate the service, as a way to attract more public.”

With 10 years of experience, Infopan managed to install a new advertising concept focused on bakeries. The business, “inspired by a model that emerged in Spain, is based on the free delivery of bags to businesses that include advertising,” says Rodrigo Dos Santos, founding partner. Julián Pagano, from Inputs by Weight, opted for an “ecothop” model, for the sale of cleaning supplies and natural cosmetics. Based in San Martín de los Andes, “we plan to close the year with 16 franchises, all in the interior of the country.” Pagano proclaims himself a pioneer in the business.

