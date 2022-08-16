The French Undersecretary for European Affairs, Laurence Boone: “The PNRR pillar of the EU, a return of austerity should not be feared”

PARIS. “The Quirinal Treaty signed by President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Mario Draghi last November is a milestone in the construction of an even stronger EU”. This is guaranteed by the French Undersecretary for European Affairs, Laurence Boone, after her last visit to Italy. A two-day trip made earlier this week, shortly after the first reading approval of the agreement by the National Assembly in Paris for a final ratification scheduled for October. The goal is to “develop a Franco-Italian reflex”, explains the former OECD chief economist, who sees the treaty as a tool to consolidate the future of relations between the two countries

Undersecretary Boone, what role can a treaty like that of the Quirinale play in the context of European integration?

“Italy, just like France, is one of the founding countries of the EU. Both therefore have a common will to work together for European integration. A treaty like this allows for useful common positions precisely in this sense: when we find an agreement on a bilateral level, we arrive stronger at the European Councils ».

President Emmanuel Macron and Mario Draghi have built a solid relationship over the past few months. Is there a risk of seeing relations between Rome and Paris weaken after the next elections?

“The Quirinale Treaty, beyond personalities, is also aimed at strengthening our relations at various levels: political, administrative and for the respective civil societies. It is certain that the relationship between the president and the premier has laid the foundations for this new Franco-Italian relationship by acting as a catalyst ”.

How concrete is the hypothesis of seeing Europe going into recession?

“It is difficult to make predictions. The risk of weaker growth may exist due to the war in Ukraine and its consequences on our economies. In the second quarter, however, we saw the Italian economy grow by one percentage point, while the French economy rose by half a point. Now it is important to follow the progress of the situation carefully and be ready to adapt ».

But the situation in Germany seems to be a wake-up call, especially after the collapse of its manufacturing.

“We need to make a distinction between the sectors. The manufacturing sector of some countries is hit by rising energy costs but also by ties with China which, with its “zero Covid” policy, creates strong tensions in the international system. This is a further vulnerability ».

The “anti-spread shield” recently announced by the ECB to contain the differentials is seen by many as a victory for the “hawkish” countries of Northern Europe due to the conditions envisaged for its use.

“I don’t think there is any fear of a return to austerity. It is the political framework, which is the real compass of the financial markets, that is truly important. A commitment to Europe and the single currency and an alignment of the Member States on the EU strategy in the face of the conflict are reassuring signs. Add to this the fact that we learned a lot from the 2010 eurozone crisis: the exit from the coronavirus pandemic was not accompanied by austerity policy. If we look at the evolution of the deficits, we can see the speed at which the situation has returned to pre-crisis levels. We have learned to act pragmatically, without any kind of ideology ».

How do you judge the recent European agreement which provides for a 15% reduction in gas consumption?

“It is a good result from a technical-political point of view, which organizes European solidarity in the field of energy. Countries are encouraged to make efforts based on existing infrastructure. This will enable savings to be maximized to encourage redistribution among member countries. Furthermore, they will all have to follow developments and check whether their energy savings are in line with their commitments. There is a political commitment ».

However, Hungary once again went against the grain by voting against. As if that weren’t enough, Prime Minister Viktor Orban is negotiating with Moscow the purchase of 700 million euros of Russian gas. What attitude should we take towards Budapest?

‘It is necessary to adopt a firm position with respect to the rules of Community law. With the war on, it is important to remain as united as possible. Through an open dialogue and without concessions, we continue to follow very closely the situation of the rule of law in Hungary ”.

However, Russian interference is a threat that must be dealt with.

«We must remain extremely vigilant in the face of this phenomenon. Our rules on the rule of law, aimed at guaranteeing the independence of justice, the plurality of the media, the fight against corruption and the transparency of public life, contribute to the fight against Moscow’s interference. It is important to defend this European vision. It is precisely for this reason that President Macron, during the French presidency of the Council of the EU, proposed the creation of an Academy of Europe which would bring together intellectuals from various disciplines from the Member States to build and support the idea of ​​construction. European, also in the perspective of the Ukrainian conflict ».