Sevilla FC
With his last appearance at the Santiago Bernabéu, Jesús completed an honorable resume
His numbers and the records achieved place him very far from the next player in the Sevilla Olympus.
It’s over. Jesús Navas put an end to his career as a professional footballer on Sunday. To his 39 years and 31 days The Los Palacios and Villafranca footballer hangs up his boots. Navas puts an end to a career full of successes…
