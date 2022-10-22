Nouf Al Mousa (Dubai)
At the moment when the audience began to notice the features of the world created by the painter, the main character, by turning him into three thieves who robbed his house, in an attempt to win something valuable, into multiple identities, embodied his beliefs, ideas and buried desires, as well as his fears of loneliness, which by nature drives Towards building an illusion of emotional narratives that the painter deliberately embodied, the role of the young actor Khalifa Nasser beautifully embodied to develop, allowing its liberation into creative forms that he draws in paintings, and from this came the play “The Frame” by author Saud Al Zarouni and director Muhammad Juma, which is affiliated with the Sharjah Society for Folk Arts and Theater “Modern Theatre,” within the performances of the Dubai Festival for Youth Theater 13, is an attempt to realize these transformations in personal identity, the product of its interactions with the environment of social variables. From which “representation” can have the ability to be freed from it, indicating that the character of the “painter” used the identity of the three “thieves” characters, each of which expressed an experience he himself went through before, for example, one of the characters was Khasyat is a woman presented by actress Sarah Al-Saadi, who in turn reflected a dimension to his wife, who abandoned him. Within it is another actor, i.e. the representation within the representation, expressing what looks like different identities of the same person.
Identities follow
Time comes as the decisive factor in the succession of identities, for every personality comes with its intellectual, social and cultural heritage, and its need for growth and development requires a bit of liberation from everything that restricts it, and thus results in a new identity for people, but human crises and conflicts are exacerbated by internal conflicts in the person, from His inability to transcend the old personal identity, and accept the new identity, as the two identities are fighting for survival, and between them an illusion is formed in search of salvation. From him to develop it, but when he arrives at the character of the cleaner presented by the actor Muhammad Ishaq, the character of the painter is completely weakened, as it reflects his actual personality. himself and his truth.
identity development
The difference between justice and equality, such as one of the major questions in the presentation of the play “The Frame”, in which the character of the “painter” defined “justice” as giving everyone his right, while “equality” is giving everyone the same amount without paying attention to their levels. Grave societal if the weights of justice and equality are disturbed, through the spread of a state of marginalization and loneliness, and the fact that the dilemma of justice and equality is one of the major human issues, it is also a fundamental driver of the question of “identity crisis”, which you find in most societies, regardless of their culture and cultural and cognitive references. It is a pillar of development on the one hand, and a means of developing personal identity on the other, bearing both sides at the same time, which makes the theatrical performance wide open, and calls for deliberation in its discussion. An invitation to keep things as they are, about some people’s view of simple professions, but it is an attempt to build a space of acceptance and contribute to the development of personal identities, without compromising the personal choices and freedoms of individuals.
