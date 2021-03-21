The division of the Citizens’ deputies, which is added to that existing in Vox, and the tension created by the failed motion of censure will greatly complicate the parliamentary work Juan José Molina opens a door in the Assembly to his partner Ana Martínez Vidal, on Thursday. / JM RODRÍGUEZ GREGORY MARBLE Sunday, March 21, 2021, 12:08 PM



If Fernando López Miras were a Roman soldier, his supporters would have granted him a double grass crown on Thursday: one for saving the PP in that matter of trust that Ciudadanos and PSOE justified by “corruption” and “vaccinate.” The other, for having also come out of that quagmire with a questioned –for ethical– pact