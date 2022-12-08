Not many days ago a friend approached me to tell me one of those stories that leaves a hole in the heart and invites reflection; When she was in college, one of the people who always supported her was one of her teachers from the course she was studying. Her teacher always believed in her. She gave him asylum in her home, financial support, moral support and affection in large quantities. She helped him bloom, like a field in the middle of spring.

My friend finished university, in large part, thanks to that teacher who was its foundation. Day by day he remembered that great woman and said to himself: “I have to do something amazing in gratitude for everything she did for me, I want to stand in front of her and let her hear everything she means to me, but it can’t be just so “simple”, I have to plan something extraordinary”.

The years passed and she did not do it, perhaps because she decided, because of fear or because of the “excuse” that something truly fantastic for her could not occur to her. Rivers without sea flowed from her eyes, while she told me:

– I didn’t and I never will.

– You can still do it, I help you plan something extraordinary.

– No, just a few days ago, they gave me the news that my kind teacher had passed away from covid.

Lashes of chills run through my flesh.

This led me to think

How fragile is life and how cowardly we are.

Also, have life bought.

When life is fleeting

I’ve heard people say, “I’m in love, but I’ll tell him when the time is right”, there is no right time, if love runs in your veins, run and express it.

Dreams longed for sometimes do not happen, and we always say “what has to be will be”, but if you do nothing for that dream, it will never be.

The winters will pass and the days will go away in promises that will never be fulfilled.

Say I love you to loved ones.

Accept that outing with friends.

Send her that song that reminds you of her.

Answer that call.

Love it like you’re going to lose it.

I open the gallery of my cell phone and I find photos of moments that will not be repeated.

People I may never see again and friends who will forget my name; one day we will meet on the street and we will only smile at each other from a distance Bullets of guilt.

We recommend you read: