Thomas Ondarra

The mighty US dollar remains the king of international markets. But its dominance is perhaps more fragile than it appears, as future modifications to China’s foreign exchange regime may initiate a significant transformation of the international monetary order.

For various reasons, it is expected that the Chinese authorities will one day abandon their current policy of keeping the value of the yuan tied to a basket of currencies and instead adopt a modern inflation targeting regime, allowing for much more floating. free (particularly against the dollar). When that happens, most of Asia will follow China. And over time, the international importance of the dollar (which today acts as a monetary anchor for around two-thirds of world GDP) could be cut in half.

The United States relies heavily on the dollar’s special place (or what then-French Finance Minister Valéry Giscard d’Estaing called America’s “exorbitant privilege”) to finance a massive issuance of public and private debt, so that the The impact of that change can be significant. And now that the United States has unleashed the deficit to finance the fight against the economic ravages of COVID-19, the sustainability of its debt could be in doubt.

The traditional argument for easing the yuan is that China is too big to allow its economy to dance to the beat of the US Federal Reserve (beyond obtaining some degree of isolation with capital controls). China’s GDP (at international prices) surpassed that of the United States in 2014, and the Chinese economy is still growing faster than the United States and Europe; That is why the idea of ​​making the exchange rate more flexible is becoming more and more attractive.

A more current argument is that the central role of the dollar gives the US government too much access to data on international transactions (which also worries Europe). In principle, dollar transactions could be settled anywhere in the world, but US banks and clearinghouses have a significant natural advantage, because they have the implicit (or explicit) backing of the Fed, which can issue unlimited currency. during a crisis. In comparison, any clearinghouse outside the United States is more exposed to eventual crisis of confidence, a problem that affected even the eurozone.

Furthermore, the policies initiated by former US President Donald Trump to limit China’s commercial dominance will not end anytime soon. It is one of the few issues on which Democrats and Republicans broadly agree; and there is no doubt that the deglobalization of trade weakens the dollar.

Abandoning the yuan fixation poses numerous difficulties for the Chinese authorities, but as is customary for them, they have long been paving the way on a variety of fronts. China eased access of foreign institutional investors to yuan-denominated bonds; and in 2016 the International Monetary Fund added the yuan to the basket of currencies on which the value of special drawing rights (the IMF’s global reserve asset) is based.

Furthermore, the People’s Bank of China is well ahead of other large central banks in developing a digital currency. For now it is only for internal use, but at some point it will serve to facilitate the international use of the yuan, especially in countries that are gravitating towards a future Chinese monetary bloc. This will give the Chinese government access to users’ digital transaction data (as is the case with the current system for the United States).

Will other Asian countries follow China? The United States will do its best to keep other economies in orbit around the dollar, but it will not be easy. Just as the United States in the late 1800s overshadowed Great Britain as the world’s leading trading partner, China long ago surpassed the United States in that regard.

Japan and India may stand apart, but if the yuan becomes more flexible, it is likely that they will give it at least a similar weight to the dollar in foreign currency reserves.

Asia’s current link to the dollar closely resembles the situation in Europe in the 1960s and early 1970s. But that period ended with high inflation and the collapse of the postwar currency peg system (Bretton Woods). Then most of Europe understood that intra-European trade was more important than trade with the United States, a bloc was formed based on the German mark, and decades later it was transformed into the single currency, the euro.

This does not mean that the Chinese yuan will be the world currency overnight. The transition from one dominant currency to another can take a long time. For example, during the interwar period (1919-1939), the new international currency, the dollar, had about the same importance in central bank reserves as the British pound, which had been the dominant global currency for more or less. a century after the Napoleonic wars of the early 19th century.

What is questionable about the fact that three world currencies (the euro, the yuan and the dollar) share center stage? Nothing, except that neither markets nor governments seem minimally prepared for the transition. The interest rate on US government debt is almost certain to rise, although the biggest effect will be felt by corporate borrowers, particularly small and medium-sized companies.

US officials and many economists appear to remain convinced that the world’s appetite for dollar-denominated debt is virtually insatiable. But the international position of the dollar may receive a severe blow if China modernizes its exchange rate schemes.

Kenneth rogoff, a former chief economist at the International Monetary Fund, is Professor of Economics and Public Policy at Harvard.

© Project Syndicate, 2021. www.project-syndicate.org. Translation by Esteban Flamini.