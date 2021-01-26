A phrase from the British minister for vaccinations, Nadhim Zahawi, has cooled the expectations of those who fantasized about a summer of disconnection away from the Islands. Asked by the Sky News network if his fellow citizens should wait to book vacations, Zahawi was blunt: “Of course,” he snapped. “I think it is too early. There are still 37,000 people hospitalized with covid at the moment, it is too early for us to even speculate on the summer, “he added.

The words of the conservative politician do not imply that there will be restrictions in summer, they only demand caution given the antecedents, but the mere enunciation of the hypothesis causes cold sweats in the Spanish tourism sector, very dependent on the arrival of the British, the first issuing country .

The vaccination campaign has opened the door to a summer season with trips that make forgetting the terrible year 2020 for the hospitality industry and its continuity in the first half of 2021, in practice a kind of third semester of the pandemic exercise in which little or nothing has changed. But the uncertainty over the arrival of new strains, and above all, the EU’s battle with some laboratories over delays in vaccine shipments, has thinned the environment and fueled fears that immunization is not ready on time. planned.

Another phrase, this of the German Interior Minister, Horst Seehofer, has contributed to increase the doubts. In his words, the German government is studying reducing international flights “almost to zero” to cut off the entry of variants of the coronavirus. To take that step, I would follow the example of Israel, which since Tuesday has closed the Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv while leading the pace of vaccination in the world.

The measure, if it enters into force, would not have to be maintained in summer, and could even favor a better health situation in July and August, but it creates a state of mind not conducive to thinking about the return to normality of another of the key countries for Spanish tourism.

Airlines are among the most obvious victims of those restrictions. The prospects for recovery have boosted companies such as the Irish Ryanair, the leader in the European sky, but their progression, like that of other rivals, spurred by the wave of announcements of effective vaccines, has been slowed at the beginning of the year to waiting for new guarantees on the continuity of travel, the obligation to undergo tests and the introduction of quarantines in the momentous summer period. IAG and Easyjet have been more penalized by the resurgence of doubts, with falls of 14% and 13% respectively in just five sessions.

If the restrictions are prolonged, the demand for banknotes could be cut short. The main airlines have liquidity to survive, but for other weaker ones, in need of summer manna to last the whole year, another summer on the ground could mean bankruptcy.

Given the smaller scope for the effects of vaccination to be visible, the outlook for the Easter holidays looks much more bleak. European governments have kept airspace open within the EU during the crisis, but more and more barriers are emerging: over the weekend Sweden banned travel from neighboring Norway in a bid to stop the spread of new variants of the virus, and Belgium banned non-essential travel. Outside the EU, London is also considering forcing newcomers to the country to undergo mandatory quarantines in hotels, following the example of Asian countries.