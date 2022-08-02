Nancy arrives in Taipei. The tension mounts, we don’t know to what extent. We know that geopolitics wins, diplomacy loses. China is primarily responsible for this. She thundered fire and flames against the visit. Not everyone in Washington was enthusiastic about it. The idea was not born in the White House. China has not tried to dissuade; she threatened. Beijing’s non-diplomacy has made an idea, if only an unfortunate timing, an inexorable geopolitical challenge. For the United States, the post is not Taiwan. It is the Pacific.

Americans could yield to uncovered Chinese pressures without appearing in retreat from a region vital to America, strategically and economically. Others – Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, the Philippines, India, Australia, Indonesia, New Zealand – were watching. Even taking into account a Chinese response of military intimidation – we will see which – the Americans could not back down. They didn’t. Last night Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the House, third office of the United States, landed in Taipei. You have a precedent, the sight of your Republican predecessor Newt Gingrich in 1997. China responded with two blanks in the Strait. They did a bit of a wave after which the waters soon calmed down. But a lot has changed in a quarter of a century.

There are three actors on the stage: China, USA and Taiwan. Since 1972 they have been acting faithfully from script. Washington recognizes only one China, that of Beijing (One China policy), but maintains close relations with Taipei; Beijing asserts its sovereignty on the island but does nothing to enforce it; Taiwan enjoys a de facto independence that is recognized only by a handful of states, albeit not insignificant (there is the Holy See) and in the meantime is prospering economically, largely thanks to relations with mainland China. This script is called the status quo. The two essential conditions are that there are no attempts to change it by force by Beijing and that there is no abandonment of the “One China policy” by Washington. If one or the other or both fail, we pass from the script to the comedy (or rather drama) of art with all the risks it entails.

This is exactly what is happening. Nancy Pelosi’s visit is the tip of the iceberg. The iceberg is the creak of the status quo. The mother rift opened from the moment when Xi Jinping made it clear without hesitation that the reunification of the island with the rest of China “must” take place, and not in biblical times, implying perhaps during his presidency – perhaps a life but still not eternal. He didn’t rule out force. In parallel, the iron fist on Hong Kong has swept away the illusion of a possible peaceful convergence. The best that Beijing can offer Taipei today is a measure of economic liberalism under strict political control. To which, any Taiwanese, after three quarters of a century of de facto independence and forty years of democracy, responds “no, thank you”.

As if the intipolitical mediation were not enough, Beijing has increased the dose with the military one by intensifying naval maneuvers and above all overflight that violate the spaces that Taiwan actually controls (of course Beijing affirms its sovereignty). Enough to shiver a Taiwan accustomed to peace not war and not particularly keen on military budgets. In Washington, the effect was instead of opening a debate on the “One China policy” and on the “strategic ambiguity” that accompanies it, with which the Americans do not explicitly commit themselves to the defense of Taiwan in the event of Chinese aggression. Consequently, the second condition on which the status quo rests, the non-recognition of Taiwan by the United States, is also called into question. This is not the position of the Biden administration, but Chinese pressures for reunification are pushing it in this direction. Taiwan thus also becomes a pawn in the global rivalry between China and the US.

The word “independence” does not displease the current government of Taipei at risk of a military confrontation with China. The third actor, and directly concerned, is therefore forced to navigate between strengthening deterrence capacities and seeking assurances of American support in the event of aggression. Nancy Pelosi’s visit brings with it the unknown question of Beijing’s response. In this affair, the outcome of which we do not know today, Beijing’s tragic mistake was to see the abandonment of the “One China policy” in the visit. That’s not Joe Biden’s intention – she said it clearly. But it is an inclined plane. The more Beijing raises the tone, the more it pushes the US in the unwanted direction. It is to be hoped that in realizing it, Xi Jinping moderthe moves in the next few hours and days.