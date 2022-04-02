La Volpe is the winning mask of “Il Cantante Mascherato”, let’s discover together what his true identity is

On the evening of April 1, 2022, the last episode of Il Masked Singer. During the final, the jury and the audience of the program conducted by Milly Carducci proclaimed a winner. There Fox got the victory. Let’s find out his together identity.

Without a shadow of a doubt, The Masked Singer It is one of programs most loved and followed within the world of Italian television. L’last episode aired on Friday, April 1st, it saw the protagonists five finalists: the Fox, the Snail, the Chameleon, the Chick and Soleluna.

Among the latter, to conquer the winner title of the program conducted by Milly Carducci it was the Fox. But what identity is hidden behind this mask?

The person who got the victory neither The Masked Singer And Paolo Conticini. After revealing her identity, these were the ones words of the competitor:

Thank you all! You made me dream! I say thank you to everyone and I send a kiss to my father, who put up with me for a month and a half, he is the real Fox.

The first challenge of “The Masked Singer”: who hides behind the mask of Soleluna

As for the first challenge of the show hosted by Milly Carlucci, the masks of Chameleon and Soleluna were competing. The latter lost the clash and behind this mask was hiding the face of Cristiano Malgioglio. This had been his clue: