Since the 1980s, political forces, the government and organized civil society began a process of modernization of the institutional framework of the country, in which new institutions emerged and autonomous organizations were created as a counterweight to the State, thereby strengthening the mechanisms to assert the rights of the population. If something is clear, it is that the existence of these organizations and institutions strengthened democracy in the country, beyond the political, economic and social context in which they were created.

However, with the arrival of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to power and his anger at the country’s neoliberal past, the Fourth Transformation has become a force that dismantles autonomous organizations and social institutions, to the detriment of the rights of citizens, especially those most vulnerable.

The minorities that were served by the government through the program Progresa-Opportunities-Prosperwhich the president considered an “perverse mechanism of control and manipulation for electoral purposes” stopped receiving the benefits and those resources were transferred to his new National Scholarship Program for Well-being Benito Juárez, where support for the population is not focused on the population with incomes below the poverty line.

It is worth noting here that, in the book Why Countries Fail: The Origins of Power, Prosperity and Poverty, economists Daron Acemoğlu and James A. Robinson point out that institutions constitute a determining element for the development of countries.

The authors emphasize that economic success depends on the functioning of institutions, and progress is achieved with the creation of inclusive economic institutions, that is, those that are committed to the decentralization of wealth and power, as well as an economy capable of create incentives and opportunities for the majority of the population.

Far from strengthening institutions and motivating the creation of inclusive institutions that encourage citizens to participate in the policy and economic production 4T a process of institutional dismantling began, with no greater objective than sticking to the “austerity” mandate.

Based on this, the resources allocated to institutions and organizations created to strengthen transparency and accountability, such as the National Institute of Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (INAI)which currently remains inoperative in the absence of the appointment of counselors to be able to hold sessions, and the resources granted to the country’s electoral body, the National Electoral Institute (INE), an autonomous body with which the president has maintained a long battle ensuring which represents a great expense for the treasury.

Likewise, in 2019, the federal government decided to cancel the resources that were delivered to childcare centers to grant support directly to the beneficiaries of the program.

Many had to close, leaving millions of mothers of working families helpless, and those that continue to operate without government support. With this, millions of children no longer have a safe space to stay while their mothers and fathers work, leaving them vulnerable and exposed to problems such as abandonment, poverty, physical and sexual violence.

Similarly, instead of promoting productive activities in the countryside, President López Obrador sent an initiative to make the National Financing Agency for Agricultural, Rural, Forestry and Fisheries Development (FND)leaving the producers unprotected, without the support that this institution offered them through credits with which they managed to get ahead.

The problem in the 4T it is that it has promoted an institutional weakening without replacing or strengthening the capacities of the government to cover the needs of the population. There is not really a government strategy to modernize public policies, but instead programs have been eliminated and institutional capacities that previously served to protect the most vulnerable population have been reduced.

In this sense, as a specialist in public administration, I assume my responsibility to point out the urgent need to act with greater prudence and in a much more responsible manner, since the answer to avoid corruption or mismanagement of public resources does not lie in disappearing institutions to grant them directly to the population through direct transfers.

The answer, and the key to success for the development of the country, lies in strengthening our institutions, preparing diagnoses that allow the development of new policies and programs that benefit the entire population.

