Currently, the fourth season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is broadcast and with two remaining chapters that were announced as a special and extended edition, however, There is already a leak of information that indicates how the manga work should be adapted by Koyoharu Gotouge.

According to leaked information, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba would end the saga with a three-film edition. These would have to adapt almost 70 manga chapters, which are the remaining chapters of the original work.

In theory three arches should be adapted, the The final battle, next to that of The infinite strength and The dawn countdown. They are just rumors, but considering that we have already had several films in the franchise and that Ufotable, its studio, usually has that type of projects, it is a great possibility.

There is a good chance that by the end of the broadcast season Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba learn more about itbecause in theory they would have to announce the production of a new installment.

There are many fans who have complained about the season on air. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, They even accuse it of filler, among other things, and although we could still have many surprises in the couple of remaining episodes, it would be an immense plus to announce a magnanimous ending with a trilogy of films.

Source: Ufotable

We recommend: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will have its Mario Party-style game exclusive to Nintendo Switch

What is Demon Slayer about? What type of anime is it? Where can I see it?

The season of Demon Slayer that is currently broadcast is distributed by Crunchyroll, which has released chapters every Sunday in the spring of 2024.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is a shonen anime that is set in a feudal Japan in which there are demons that feed on humans, because of this, there is also an organization of demon hunters that help exterminate the abominable threats.

Everything will change when the Kamado brothers are forced to join the demon hunter organization, because it seems that it is their destiny to destroy the most terrible demon and the germ of all evil.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news on Google news. Also, remember to follow us on Instagram.