Today, the Emirati aid ship – the fourth of its kind – arrived at the Syrian port of Latakia, carrying more than 2,000 tons.

This initiative comes within the framework of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” to help the Syrian people overcome the repercussions of the earthquake.

And the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense announced that this shipment comes as an extension of the UAE aid, which has been ongoing through the continuous air bridge since the earthquake occurred on the sixth of last February of this year, and the fourth ship is the largest of its kind and carries on board 2823 tons, including 1662 tons of materials. Food baskets, 321 tons of food baskets, 41 tons of dates, 777 tons of relief materials, in addition to 15 tons of building materials, will be distributed to the areas affected by the earthquake, in coordination with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent.

His Excellency Hammoud Abdullah Al-Junaibi, Acting Secretary-General of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, affirmed the keenness of the UAE and its wise leadership to enhance its humanitarian and development response to limit the repercussions left by the earthquake disaster in Syria, and said that the UAE’s initiatives make the required difference in relief, development and reconstruction efforts in the Syrian arena. Especially the provinces most affected by the disaster.

Al-Junaibi pointed out that the Emirates Red Crescent Authority is working to strengthen its humanitarian and relief operations, within the framework of the “Cavalry Knight 2” operation launched by the UAE within the framework of its humanitarian commitment and solidarity responsibility with the earthquake victims. He said that the authority is working in all directions to alleviate the amount of suffering left by the disaster. Pointing out that rehabilitation and reconstruction programs for the affected areas go hand in hand with urgent and emergency relief programs.

He noted that the commission has set an ambitious program to expand the beneficiaries of the sacrifice project this year and distribute Eid clothing in a number of Syrian governorates.

He stressed that relief supplies will continue by air and sea to the brothers in Syria, to provide more necessary humanitarian needs for those affected.

For his part, Engineer Tayseer Habib, Chairman of the Lattakia Governorate Council in the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic, valued the efforts of the UAE represented by the Red Crescent Authority by providing all forms of support to those affected by the earthquake that hit Syria from the first day, which included providing foodstuffs and other supplies via the air bridge that is not available. Still continuing today and additional support through the arrival of the fourth ship of its kind today.

He said: “The UAE is one of the first countries to stand by Syria after the earthquake, and this honorable position is not strange to it, and it embodies the strength of interdependence and the pioneering role that the UAE plays with all countries of the world in crises of natural disasters. The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense launched Operation “The Gallant Knight 2”, which included search and rescue teams and sending humanitarian aid by air and sea.” He expressed his thanks to the UAE government and people for the continuous humanitarian efforts for the benefit of the Syrian people.

The Emirati ship contains food parcels, including dates, infant formula, juices, canned food and liquid soap, in addition to living necessities such as clothes, blankets, mattresses and carpets, in addition to building materials and various materials.

Operation “The Gallant Knight 2” is one of the forms of support for the affected people in the Syrian Arab Republic and the Turkish Republic, with the participation of the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the “Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works”, the “Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works” and the Red Crescent Emirati.

The ship’s cargo will be distributed to the areas affected by the earthquake, in coordination with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent.