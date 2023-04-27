Sultan Al Ali (Dubai)

The football street awaits the closing ceremony of the most expensive championships between Sharjah and Al Ain, for the title of His Highness the President of the State Cup in its 46th edition, and the final carries history, heritage, club and competitiveness since ancient times, and in the present.

Sharjah and Al Ain are attending the cup final for the fourth time, to be in second place for the most attended matches at the end of the tournament, after Al Shabab and Al Ain, who met 5 times.

The first encounter dates back to the 1979 final, which saw both teams reach the podium for the first time. At that time, the “King” was able to win the first title in its history by penalty kicks, after the match ended in a 2-2 draw, in a difficult competition and challenge between the two poles.

The two teams faced each other again in the final of the championship 16 years after the first meeting, and things ended in the same way of deciding, after the two teams tied negatively, and resorted to penalty kicks, which Sharjah decided in his favor.

Exactly 10 years later, the 2006 final witnessed the third appearance of “Al-Zaeem” and “The King” at the closing ceremony of the competition.

In this version, Al Ain succeeded in beating Sharjah 2-1, and stopped its exceptional series in which it won the cup title 8 times during 8 finals, and did not lose any title at all before this version.

Sharjah and Al Ain return again to the forefront of the most expensive tournaments this season, after an absence of 17 years. The two teams previously played in the Super Final two months ago, and the “king” decided it in his favor with a goal, which enhances the character of the challenge and the expected club in the “Grand Final”.

The history of the two teams in the championship finals testifies that Sharjah has the highest and largest experience among all the “Dorina” clubs in winning the title, with 9 titles from 10 previous finals, and a percentage of 90%.

Al Ain is the most to reach the final with 14 previous times, but it is the most losing the title 7 times, which is half the number of times it reached!