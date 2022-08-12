Since a few months ago, Dreamworks Animation confirmed that he was working on a new project, which already had a release date, but had not yet revealed its official name. And now, it is mentioned that said animated film will be neither more nor less than the return of the dragon warrior, clearly we are talking about the saga Kung Fu Panda.

Its premiere is scheduled for next March. 8 of 2024but the most curious thing is that it will be released quite close to a new project by Disney, Masters of Fury: The Legend of Sun Wukong, which takes up the history of martial arts. For its part, it also arrives a week before Godzilla vs. Kong 2which is highly anticipated by fans of Warner.

The franchise of Kung Fu Panda started in the year 2008, with a reception that was very well accepted by critics and the general public, since it presented us with a bear of this type taking center stage as a master of the art of karate. Thus, two more films were released that culminated in 2016, but that is not all, since there are also short films and series.

Since we last saw the characters, many users were left wondering if the story could continue, since the premise shows us that there was a long way to go for the dragon warrior. With this return, it is evident that iconic voices of the saga would be back, one of them being that of Jack Blackwho will also give life to Bowser.

Via: Forbes