The Egyptian national team ranked 34th in the world, after it was 45th in the latest FIFA monthly classification.

The “Pharaohs” also rose to fourth place in Africa, after Senegal, the African champion (18th in the world), Morocco (24th in the world), and Nigeria (32nd in the world).

At the Arab level, Egypt ranked second, while Morocco maintained its lead.

Egypt is thus the fourth best team in terms of progression in terms of ranking compared to the latest FIFA classification, after the Gambia team, which jumped 25 places from 150 to 125, and Equatorial Guinea, which rose 15 places from 114 to 99, while Cameroon rose 12 places to become 36th .

