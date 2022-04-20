Home page World

Of: Martina Lippl

Pink Moon or Easter Moon: The full moon in April 2021 (photo) made for spectacular pictures. © Peter Hartenfelser/imago

The full moon in April is also called “Pink Moon”. Shortly before Easter, the moon shines particularly brightly. It is a special celestial event.

Munich – The moon has always had something magical for many people. Moon fans can look forward to the “Pink Moon”. No wonder the full moon of each month has a special name in many cultures. They come from a time when the moon was a companion through the seasons and the whole year. The full moon in April has many nicknames. The ancient Anglo-Saxons call it the egg moon.

“Pink Moon” – Full moon on April 16, 2022

The April full moon is now also called “Pink Moon” here. But not because it would actually glow pink. The full moon name is handed down from the Native Americans, the Algonquin. Behind the nickname Pink Moon is a pure flower spectacle of the flame flowers in spring. When the pink cushion phlox (Phlox subulata) flowers, a full moon could be seen in the night sky.

The most beautiful pictures of the natural spectacle in the video

Easter moon on April 16, 2020

For others, the April full moon is the Easter moon. Because Easter takes place after the first full moon after the beginning of spring (March 20). And this year the moon can be seen in its full splendor in the night sky on Holy Saturday (April 16, 2022). Truly an Easter moon.

The earth satellite is then about 370,000 kilometers away from us. This year, the April full moon is not a super moon – it would have to be loud for that wetter.de be 14,000 kilometers closer. The next super moon is in June 2022. On the other hand, when the moon is at its most distant point (406,740 kilometers), it appears up to 14 percent smaller, according to NASA.

The color of the moon is primarily related to the atmosphere of the earth. Outside the Earth’s atmosphere, the moon appears dark, reflecting in sunlight it is gray with a brown tinge. Seen from Earth, the moon looks different. That depends on the position of the moon, dust particles in the atmosphere. In the shadow of the earth, the moon can shine pale red during a total lunar eclipse; when the moon is high in the sky, it appears whitish.

Will the weather play along for the fourth full moon this year? The weather forecast for Easter 2022 looks pretty good.

Full moon: The lunar calendar 2022

Date / time Jan 18, 2022 12:48 am Feb 16, 2022 at 5:56 p.m Mar 18, 2022 at 8:17 am April 16, 2022 at 8:55 p.m May 16, 2022 at 6:14 am June 14, 2022 at 1:51 p.m July 13, 2022 at 8:37 p.m Aug 12, 2022 at 3:35 p.m Sep 10, 2022 at 11:59 am Oct 9, 2022 at 10:54 p.m Nov 8, 2022 at 12:02 p.m December 8, 2022 at 5:08 am

The third full moon in 2022 occurred in March. It also symbolically heralds spring and bears the name "Worm Moon".(ml)