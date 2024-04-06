Starting next April 16th in Rome at the Italian Armed Forces Officers' Club, the fourth edition of the Innovation Cybersecurity Summit, one of the main events dedicated to new perspectives on cybersecurity, which this year will have as its theme: “Perspectives and applications for new assets between cybersecurity, energy defense and aerospace”. To open the event the Vice Minister of Business and Made in Italy, Valentino Valentini, in the presence of the leaders of the Armed Forces, representatives of national and European institutions, agencies and authorities of reference in the world of cyber and innovationwho subsequently, in the various panels, will discuss together with the most relevant players and companies in the sector on strategic issues for the country, also from a European perspective.

The Summit is promoted by the National Association of Young Innovators (ANGI), chaired by Gabriele Ferrieri and by Alé, the Public Affairs and Integrated Communication Agency, among the first to deal with cybersecurity in Italy, and is sponsored by: Offices of the European Parliament in Italy, Representation of the European Commission in Italy, AIPSA, Women4Cyber, AIIC, AssoCiso, CyberArea, Agency for Digital Italy, Anitec Assinform, Assintel, AIAD, Order of Engineers of Rome, National Council of Industrial Experts, Academy of Legality and l 8th Infrastructure Department of the Italian Army.

Big names in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence and highly innovative companies will bring their contribution, including: Microsoft Italia, Trend Micro, HWG Sababa, Olidata, A2A, Cyber ​​Guru, Swag and Duskrise.

The event has a limited number of places and pre-registration is required on the website: cybersecitalysummit.it