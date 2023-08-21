Monday, August 21, 2023, 1:16 p.m.



This Monday the fourth edition of the Carmen Project was presented in Lorca. Funded by the Ministry of Social Policy, Families and Equality through the General Directorate for Women, the initiative is part of the Federation of Women’s Organizations of Lorca. Pilar Fernández, president of FOM, explained that the program seeks to equip participants with the necessary skills, knowledge and confidence to direct their own job search; all this through various workshops, skills development programs and personalized advice.

Specifically, for this edition the project seeks to boost the employability of Lorca women by working on the development of the necessary skills to prosper in the world of work. In this sense, Fernández stressed that ‘Carmen’ “provides fundamental support through workshops and programs designed to strengthen women’s job skills and confidence.”

For her part, Mari Huertas García, Councilor for Women, showed her support for the project, highlighting the importance of carrying out initiatives of this type that allow women to “acquire new skills, strengthen their confidence and self-esteem” to “open doors In the laboral world”.