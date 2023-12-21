Operation “Gallant Knight 3” announced the departure of seven medical volunteers to the Gaza Strip, to join the Emirati field hospital, bringing their total number to 35 volunteers, including nine female members.

These doctors specialize in pediatric medicine and surgery, general surgery, and intensive care.

Since its establishment, the Emirati Field Hospital has performed more than 100 major and minor surgeries. During the past two weeks, it dealt with more than 443 cases that required medical intervention by the hospital team to deal with them and provide the necessary treatment and care, starting with first aid, through performing the necessary life-saving surgeries and providing the necessary treatments and medications, and ending with intensive care and attention for those cases, in addition to consultations and services. Other medical treatments.

The hospital includes surgical operating rooms qualified to perform various surgeries in the specialties of general surgery, pediatric surgery, orthopedics, and intensive care for adults and children, and specialized clinics including internal medicine, dentistry, orthopedics, psychiatry, family medicine, and pediatrics, as well as supporting medical services, such as CT scan and X-ray services. , pharmacy, and a laboratory equipped with the latest equipment necessary to conduct analyzes and examinations of various types, thus enhancing its ability to provide integrated treatment to its patients and beneficiaries, in accordance with the best international standards and protocols.

