On Sunday night, the Israeli Prison Service released 39 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli prisons as part of the third phase of the exchange deal. All of them are children, and one of them will return to the Gaza Strip.

The temporary truce between Hamas and Israel entered its fourth and final day, amid continuing efforts to extend it.

This comes as Israel presented a proposal to extend the truce, in exchange for Hamas releasing 10 additional detainees every day.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that he informed US President Joe Biden that Israel will resume its campaign in Gaza with full force as soon as the temporary truce ends.

Netanyahu added that he would welcome the extension of the truce if Hamas facilitated the release of 10 additional hostages every day, as agreed upon under the original Qatar-brokered agreement, according to Reuters.

The White House reported that “Biden and Netanyahu agreed in a phone call to continue working to secure the release of all hostages.”