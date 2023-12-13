Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Entrepreneurship Station within the stations of the Fourth Abu Dhabi Family Forum 2023, which is organized by the Family Development Foundation and falls under the umbrella of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak’s Program for Excellence and Community Intelligence, provides inspiring activities for its visitors, and provides them with a distinguished knowledge and entertainment that enhances their awareness of the concept of future entrepreneurship as one of the pillars of the national economy.

The “Entrepreneurship Station” attracted large numbers of visitors on the third day of the opening of the forum, while the participating parties were keen to implement diverse and inspiring activities that reflect the objectives of the forum and its focus on the role of the family, as an effective strategic partner in achieving comprehensive sustainable development goals.

Aousha Salem Al Suwaidi, Director of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Program for Excellence and Community Intelligence, and Chairman of the Fourth Abu Dhabi Family Forum, said: This station hosts a number of events and activities, including “Success Story Review” organized by the Family Development Foundation, and “How to Spend Your Day in a Good Mood.” » Which was organized in cooperation with the Emirates Association for Women Entrepreneurs, “Entrepreneurship Skills” implemented by the Family Development Foundation, and “Fazaa Programs” provided by the Social Solidarity Fund for employees of the Ministry of Interior.

The events theater at the “Entrepreneurship Station” includes a number of heritage and entertainment competitions that witnessed wide participation from the public, such as the popular proverbs competition, a workshop entitled “Mohammed Hilal and Entrepreneurship,” a perfume-making workshop, and a live drawing workshop presented by Ruwaida Al-Hamid.

Al Suwaidi explained that the station focuses on enhancing awareness of the concept of entrepreneurship and the fundamental pillar of the national economy, by educating families about the importance of entrepreneurship thought in serving their goals and improving the quality of their lives and well-being, contributing to supporting the country’s economic development wheel, and developing families’ awareness of global developments in the country. Entrepreneurship strategies that contribute to increasing family productivity and supporting the country's future industrial sectors, and providing young people with sources of knowledge, skills and tools that qualify them to establish a pioneering project that keeps pace with developments in the global and local market in accordance with the requirements of the fifty, and providing successful Emirati models in the field of future entrepreneurship.

Shamma Al Mansouri, head of the Entrepreneurship Station, also indicated that the Entrepreneurship Station includes eight entrepreneurs, along with seven strategic partners, who facilitate the entrepreneurs’ tasks by introducing them to the requirements for starting small projects, such as the Department of Economic Development, the Social Solidarity Fund, and the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development. The Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, the Emirates Association for Women Entrepreneurs, the Social Solidarity Fund Program for Employees of the Ministry of Interior “Fazaa,” and other entities that provided services and offers to new female entrepreneurs.