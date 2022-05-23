Nobody forgives a euro in football. Much less 300 million euros. If the information about the renewal of Mbappe are true, the player is left earning 100 million tax-free per season. For his decision, he will receive another 300 at once. That is, the PSG It will invest a total of almost 1,000 million, taxes included, in retaining it. Many madridistas call him a pesetero. Soccer drives us so crazy that we talk naturally about incomprehensible amounts of money. Anyone would be very satisfied with 1 million in the bank, but we ask Mbappé, his family and those close to him to give up 600 million in three years because in total, in the Madrid I was going to get at least half of that already. Let’s open our eyes, nobody forgives money in this business. bouquets he ended up where they paid him more, Messi the salary was not lowered to fit in the accounts of the Barcelonathe Barça captains have renegotiated their record in years and terms… What’s more, figure, Zidane, Ronaldo Y beckham they would not have gone to Madrid forgiving money. I only remember two exceptional cases: Zidane was not compensated to continue playing and he retired a year before his contract ended and Totti he gave up a lot of money to be king of Rome. There will be more millionaires who have given up doubling or tripling their fortune to be happier, but the usual law is that nobody forgives a euro.

And if we don’t get out of the football cartoon bubble, I think Mbappé is good for the final. Bill Manuel Jabois in The country that a player in the locker room (I like to imagine it was Modric) said to Florentino Perez upon learning of the French sit-in: “Well, if you don’t dare, you’re not worth being here”. I want to think that this story adds an extra motivation, a solo against the power of oil and the caste of butlers that serve them, we do want this shield, fuck you Paris that you will never experience this… Understand me, if I only think about money and I don’t believe this either, what do I believe in now?