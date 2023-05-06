In Cruz Azul they are clear that the club requires a revolution within the squad. It is also understood that there is total concentration within the team on what will be done from the playoffs, however, both the board and the coaching staff are already planning the movements required so that those from La Noria return to the place where they belong, to the leadership of Liga MX fighting for the local title.
More news about stove football Opening 2023
What does the club require for this to be fulfilled’ ‘Tuca’ is very clear about it, reinforcements. For weeks the sports area, together with the coach, have put several names on the table of players. Most of them are from Liga MX and they could make the squad much more competitive. Now, those from the country’s capital have set their sights on the north of it, specifically in Torreón, in the Santos complex, where they have four possible signings on the wish table.
In Cruz Azul they understand that there are players in the Torreón team that would be great for Ricardo Ferretti. The four defined objectives are the two defenders of the club, Matheus Doria and Felix Torres, and even for the latter there has even already been a survey. likewise pleases Juan Brunettathe club’s signing of the season and who has shown his tremendous quality every time he has had the opportunity, and finally, the squad’s center forward, Harold Preciado, who Ferretti likes for his physical potential.
#transfer #options #Cruz #Azul #Santos #Torreón
Leave a Reply