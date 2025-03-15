It is clear that both in your curriculum vitae and in a Work interview You must be totally sincere, but according to an expert in selection processes, this is not entirely true.

Isobelle Pantonwhich has 45,000 followers on Instagram, where it offers tips on this issue, reveals that there are four assumptions in which we should, if not lying, at least not telling the truth.

Hides the negative of your previous position

First, this influencer He says you should always lie about the reason you left your previous position “If this is negative.” “Even if it is the most valid reason, if it is negative, I do not want to hear it,” he says in an Instagram post, which has accumulated 112,417 I like it.

Candidates must always “Maintain a positive and professional attitude”, According to Isobelle Panton, even if that means lying.

Regardless of her real reason for having gone, the expert suggests that someone who is interviewed for a new position should say: “I am looking to leave my current company because I think that I have exhausted all opportunities of development that was there. “

“I really enjoyed my time therebut I am looking for a company like yours, that is dynamic and can promote from the inside and help me achieve my maximum potential, “is another phrases.

Do not interview you for other positions

The second situation in which a possible employee should lie is when asked if he is being interviewed for other positions. To avoid giving “Air of despair”, Those who seek employment should not indicate that the position for which they are interviewing, even if it is actually the “work of their dreams”, it is the only one for which they are competing, says Isobelle Panton.

“Don’t do like If this were the only interview you are going to have, Even if this is your dream work, because it gives the impression that you really need this work, “says the influencer.

Do not talk about your future plans

The third issue that sometimes requires candidates to hide the truth are their plans for the future. Of course, yes A job applicant He really wants to ascend in the company to which he postulates, he must make it clear.

But, if your real intention is to work only enough time to earn the money needed to meet goals such as traveling, You should lie, according to Isobelle Panton.

“If you have great plans to travel to Thailand for a year, I don’t want to hear about them,” he says. “The number of people who admit wanting to travel a year later tells me simply that they get that I work just to pay it“Panton argues.

No secondary works or personal projects

The last assumption in which you should lie is whether you have a secondary job or a personal business project. Isobelle Panton believes that those looking for a job must remain silent about Your personal projects When they are interrogated in a job interview.

“If in an interview you tell me that basically the salary is initial capital for your own commercial entity, I will perceive that you are working on that during the working time, on weekends and nights“, says.

In this situation, a possible employer would perceive the “motivation of the candidate to work” for him as “scarce or null” and they might even ask why the person in front of him is in the interview.