Francisco Martínez and Jorge Fernández Díaz, along with the previous director of the CNI, Félix Sanz Roldán (from left to proper). JJ Guillén / EFE

The fence that was regularly tightening across the former Secretary of State for Safety, Francisco Martínez, within the so-called Operation Kitchen – which investigates espionage with out judicial management of the previous treasurer of the favored social gathering, Luis Bárcenas – has reached who was then Minister of the Inside, Jorge Fernández Díaz. 4 textual content messages, jealously guarded by who was his second and proper hand, who even raised a notarial act of them, as confirmed by sources within the case to this newspaper, have served the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Workplace to request the imputation of the previous minister, who now it’s as much as what the choose of the Nationwide Courtroom Manuel García-Castellón decides.

In one of many messages of 2013, Fernández Díaz factors out to Francisco Martínez the then driver of Bárcenas as an “necessary” piece to seek out out questions associated to the previous treasurer of the favored, as he has superior The world and has confirmed THE COUNTRY.

When the Nationwide Police found, over years of investigation, the existence of those messages, they offered themselves at Martínez’s home in March to acquire a replica of them, shortly earlier than the state of alarm was decreed. for the pandemic. Along with the 4 textual content messages acquired from the minister, the previous safety secretary additionally drew up a notarial act on a fifth, which Enrique García Castaño had despatched him (Fats), then head of the UCAO (Central Operational Help Unit, which allows the supplies to hold out the investigations) and presently charged in a number of of the items of the macrocause that’s being adopted towards the retired commissioner José Manuel Villarejo and the so-called patriotic police.

To date, the previous Secretary of State for Safety, Francisco Martínez is the best place investigated within the Kitchen operation piece. The Justice of the Peace Manuel García-Castellón can be finding out the accusation of the previous secretary normal of the PP and former Minister of Protection, María Dolores de Cospedal, and her husband, as requested by the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Workplace. The choose additionally has to determine this Monday if he agrees to elevate the secrecy of the case.