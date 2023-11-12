The complex promotion system of Colombian soccer will have a new chapter between Tuesday and Friday. Fortaleza and Cúcuta Deportivo will play 180 minutes to find out the winner of the semester and who qualifies for the grand final of the tournament.

Bogotanos and Norte Santandereanos finished first in their respective groups and will now play the option of facing Patriotas, winner of the first semester, for the first of the two promotions to A.

The semiannual final will begin on Tuesday at the General Santander stadium (7:30 pm) and will end on Friday at Techo, at the same time. Both games will be seen on Win Sports +.

Whoever loses the annual final must face the first in the accumulated table of the year for the second promotion. But if the defeated is the one who has the right through reclassification, there will be no playoffs and they will be in the first division.

After what happened in these home runs, four teams still have the opportunity to advance. This is the panorama:

Fortaleza, with the greatest options to return to A

Since its relegation to B in 2016, Fortaleza has never been closer to returning to A than now. If they beat Cúcuta in the semi-annual final, they will already be in the first division, no matter what happens in the annual final against Patriotas: If he wins the duel against the Boyacenses, he will go up, and if he loses it, he will still be the first of the accumulated of the year.

Bogota residents even have another way to go up to A, in case they lose the semi-annual final against Cúcuta: wait for the loser of the duel between the ‘motilones’ and Patriotas.

Cúcuta has to win both finals to be promoted

Cúcuta Deportivo will have to beat Fortaleza in the double matchup on Tuesday and Friday to reach the annual final against Patriotas. And if he defeats the Boyacenses, he will return to A. If they lose the semi-annual final, they will have to wait one more year in B. A defeat in the annual final gives Cúcuta the option of playing the relay against Fortaleza.

Patriots have two opportunities to return to the A

Since June, Patriotas has assured its presence in the annual B final. If it wins, it will return to A after a year. And if you lose it, you have the option of a playoff. His bad second semester, in which he did not qualify for home runs, took away his chance to fight for reclassification.

Llaneros depends on a third party to continue dreaming of the A

The fate of Llaneros, eliminated in this semifinal and defeated by Patriotas in the final of the first semester, depends on Fortaleza. The Bogota team needs to be the annual champion to play the playoffs against Patriotas, as they are second in the reclassification.

SPORTS

More Sports news