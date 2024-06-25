According to information from 365scores Mexico and the journalist Fernando Esquivelthe environment of the Paraguayan midfielder of Club América, Richard Sanchezis looking for a new club for the South American.
The player has been linked with many clubs for several months, but his departure has not been completed. Now, after having been part of the last two-time championship, it seems that his cycle in the azulcrema team has ended and therefore, there would be up to four clubs interested in his services. : Pachuca, Toluca, Santos Laguna and Tijuana.
The 28-year-old player has a current contract with the Águilas until the summer of 2026 and his market value according to Transfermarkt It is 6 million eurosAccording to the source, the teams interested in the Guaraní have proposed a loan to the capital team and one element would view it favorably given his desire to add playing time.
It must be taken into account that the club’s internal competition in the position will increase with the imminent arrival of the captain of the Pachuca Club and the Mexican team, Erick ‘Chiquito’ SanchezFurthermore, let us remember that Jonathan dos Santos is an immovable André Jardine and the possible departure of Alvaro Fidalgo.
