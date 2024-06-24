One of the youth revelations of the Monterrey Football Club during the last semester was the multifunctional 21-year-old winger, Victor ‘Chespi’ Lopezthe Pandilla youth player went through the U-20, U-23 and the MX Expansion League, Stripe2.
During this year the Argentine coach Fernando ‘Tano’ Ortiz He gave him some minutes in the first team and the young man made the most of it, so there are already several clubs interested in signing him, coupled with the fact that he does not enter into short-term plans with the Gang.
The portal 365scores Mexico has revealed that the Monterrey team plans to transfer him to another club, but only on loan without a purchase option, up to four teams would have offered for him: Mazatlán, Juárez, Atlas and Puebla.
The same source also handles the apparent interest of two large teams, however, it was not revealed who and although they are aware of the player’s situation, they have not presented offers, since at the moment they have other priorities.
In the end, it will be the decision of the Sultana del Norte team to make the best option for their youth player, as they want the player to have activity to develop his element.
In total, the player has played 21 games with the first team, where he was able to score three goals and provide one assist.
