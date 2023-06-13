The Brazil of today, already freed from the truculences of the Bolsonaro extreme right, should have given greater prominence to the feat of the four indigenous children who managed to survive 40 days lost in the Colombian jungle. And this is because during the four years of the gloomy Bolsonaro government, the issue of indigenous peoples in Brazil was more the object of ridicule, of spurious and mercantilist interests than of concern for the defense of these peoples and the environment.

Hundreds of articles have been written these days on the mystery of the four indigenous children capable of surviving alone in the jungle, highlighting the strength and mystery of nature in its pure state, not yet desecrated by savage capitalism, on which there exists a whole literature including philosophical and religious.

If today the world is threatened with extinction due to the abuse of nature that we so-called civilized people are making, what happened to the four indigenous children cannot fail to be a knock on the world conscience.

Here in Brazil, the Bolsonaro government was marked by attempts to destroy the Amazon rainforest, left in the hands of ranchers and gold prospectors, ignoring that it is a world reserve of oxygen.

Bolsonaro, at the height of his cynicism regarding the problem of the indigenous people who were the first owners of these lands, went so far as to say, laughing, that what they want and dream of is “to be people like us.” The translation is easy: those peoples that we call primitive are not people, they are not people, and they go out of their way to graft onto our dazzling consumerism.

As Fernando Gabeira has written with irony and bitterness in his column, in the daily or globeone of the most respected intellectuals in the country and who knows the indigenous peoples personally, “How wonderful it would be for them to [los indígenas] if they had our pattern of consumption, they would move by car and dress in a suit and tie!”.

newsletter Analysis of current affairs and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

One would have to wonder, in effect, if four children of the so-called civilization would have resisted 40 days and 40 nights in the middle of the jungle like the little Colombians.

Today, when the new progressive Administration of Lula da Silva has for the first time and is chaired by an indigenous woman, the Ministry of Original Peoples, it should have celebrated the feat of Colombian children as a symbol and even a prophecy of the global importance of the preservation of the environment of which indigenous peoples are its best natural guardians. He hasn’t.

It was the Brazilian Constitution of 1988 that had the brilliant idea of ​​guaranteeing that the original peoples, reduced today to just over half a million inhabitants, abandoned to their fate when not persecuted and annihilated to seize their wealth, have the right to be owners of their territory, their culture and their religion.

Brazil is at the center of world interest in the thorny issue of the environment and with a government that proclaims itself a defender of all human rights. It has two seasoned ministers in defense of native peoples, a reserve not only of climate but of natural and ancestral values ​​that our civilization of noise, haste, and excessive consumption tries to silence.

In the first months of the new democratic government, there have already been attempts in Congress to devalue the two environmental ministers by taking away their powers and relegating them to second category, stripped of the power to act. This is an important test for Lula. He must demonstrate by defending both ministers, preventing them from being stripped of their powers, that he and his government are not indifferent to the great global concern about the environment.

It is good that Lula is interested, sometimes even exaggeratedly, in the issue of the war in Ukraine. As well as the fact that he intends to spend a good part of his time traveling the world as a global political leader, for which he has requested a new, larger and more comfortable plane. What she cannot is consider the issue of the defense of the Amazon as a simple addition and consider the two environmental ministers as mere vases of the Cabinet. It would be a betrayal and what is worse, to wink at Bolsonarismo that considers it a waste not to carry out the annihilation of indigenous peoples, who are not even considered human and to leave their lands as pasture for speculators.

It is difficult to forget when, in a meeting with Bolsonaro, his then Minister of the Environment proposed the cynical idea of ​​taking advantage of the fact that “Brazil was distracted and worried about the covid pandemic to make cattle pass through” in the Amazon. Lula can’t forget it. It would be the worst way to lose your dream of being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS America and receive all the key information on current affairs in the region