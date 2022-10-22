Rodrygo from false nine
Today Ancelotti decided to rest Benzema and the one chosen for the forward was Rodrygo, who performed the task of false nine playing inside and giving Real Madrid a lot of play between the lines. The Brazilian’s pause and quality allowed the wide players, and even the midfielders, to arrive from the second line.
Ancelotti’s changes
The match was complicated by Sevilla’s draw, but Ancelotti knew that physically they would prevail and he did not hesitate to bring out two attacking players such as Asensio and Lucas, who responded very well and allowed the Whites to win.
First minutes of Real Madrid
Real Madrid started the match with great intensity, pressing intelligently with Valverde and Tchouaméni recovering many balls, which allowed the Whites to get ahead quickly and be better.
match control
Real Madrid had possession of the ball for most of the game, which allowed the Whites to pause at certain moments to reach the end of the game more whole.
Conformity with 1-0
Real Madrid looked superior to Sevilla but with the 1-0 they lost some intensity, which made the Andalusians manage to reach the second half with a short result and tie the game.
Oversight in Lamela’s goal
The white team is a team that defends well, but in Lamela’s goal there was a chain of errors in the marks that cannot be repeated, except in a game in which the result was being adjusted.
#successes #errors #Real #Madrid #Sevilla
Leave a Reply