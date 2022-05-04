Another great night came at the Bernabeu, and this season is already the third in the Champions League. The whites managed to come back from the game that had been uphill for them, despite the fact that they were having a good game. Let’s analyze the hits and misses.
Dominance in the second part
Real Madrid managed to come back but was already being better than Manchester City from the start of the second half, in which they managed to shut down Guardiola’s team. The Whites had several clear chances and were able to seal the tie there.
Courtois level
The Belgian made several key saves and provided security under the sticks with which Real Madrid managed to grow with confidence.
Ancelotti’s changes
Ancelotti was brave and took out Kroos and Modric, despite losing and the changes proved him right. Rodrygo scored two goals and Camavinga played a very complete game in midfield.
Casemiro’s party
The Brazilian once again gave a master class in what it means to be a midfielder. He cut balls, gave balance, distributed play and joined the attack with great criteria.
MISTAKES
Permissiveness on long shots
Real Madrid let the City players shoot from outside the box confident that Courtois could save any shot, but it could have gone wrong.
Control failures at key moments
The Whites had good chances in the rival area, but both Vinicius, Benzema and Modric, failed in controls that could have allowed them to profile themselves well to score goals and win the tie earlier.
