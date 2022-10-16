Real Madrid’s victory against FC Barcelona that allows it to regain leadership and deal a hard blow to its rival for the title. The whites did not play a brilliant game, but it was enough to beat the Catalans. Let’s analyze Ancelotti’s party.
The hit of Real Madrid
The Madrid team had a lot of success in front of goal without needing to generate much danger. There are players like Valverde in sensational form, especially at the goalscoring level, which allows Real Madrid to prevail with that alone many times.
The experience and ability to control Modric and Kroos
Today Modric and Kroos were once again the owners of the match and despite the fact that on some occasions Real Madrid gave up possession, when these two players had the ball, they left great quality details and knew how to measure the times to create danger.
defensive solidity
Real Madrid saw themselves with an advantage from very early on and did not weigh down the responsibility of defending against FC Barcelona who tried to do so with dangerous men up front. The Whites knew how to stop Lewandowski and company, showing how compact they are at the back.
good counterpunches
Ancelotti’s men did a lot of damage on the counterattack, with Barça suffering a lot behind their backs. That’s how most of the white team’s goals came, although they also created danger in play construction.
Passivity for too long
Real Madrid was ahead for a long time, which allowed them to be comfortable, but they let FC Barcelona build the game for too long, who, if successful, could have done more damage.
Barça’s goal was avoidable
FC Barcelona scored a goal that Real Madrid could have avoided if they had defended Ansu Fati better, who dribbled very easily down the wing to Kroos and nobody got in his way.
#successes #errors #Real #Madrid #Barcelona
Leave a Reply