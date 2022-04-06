Real Madrid have solidly won the current Champions League champions, Chelsea, and leave the quarter-final tie well on track. We are going to see the hits and misses of Ancelotti’s team, who had a large part of the responsibility for today’s victory.
Fede Valverde on the right wing
Real Madrid preferred to put on the right a footballer with more experience and defensive efforts, such as the Uruguayan, instead of Asensio, Rodrygo or Bale, the left-handers who usually accompany Benzema and Vinicius in attack. This made it possible for Real Madrid to press up high and manage to maintain possession at specific moments.
Benzema’s sense of smell
Benzema is still on a roll and in a game as important as today he scored almost everything. His only mistake was missing a very clear opportunity that the Frenchman’s poker could have meant. Even so, he went home with the ball after scoring a hat-trick, which shows the effectiveness of the French striker.
High pressure
Ancelotti was clear that he did not want to suffer as he did in Paris and that is why he planned a game in which he wanted to be the protagonist, despite playing away from home. This allowed Real Madrid to be comfortable and put pressure on Chelsea to force mistakes on the rival.
Very good ball output
The whites knew that one of the keys was to build from the base, today the defenders were very good overcoming lines with good passes that managed to connect with the players who best know how to move between the lines of Real Madrid, such as Modric, Benzema and Kroos, and create danger from there.
Militao yellow early
Militao made a mistake that made him have to make a dangerous foul that also meant a card that made him miss the second leg of the tie. The Brazilian center-back had a lack of experience and roguery and was sanctioned in a match that was not too complicated to finish with a yellow card.
Punctual defensive slips
The Whites played a complete game, but in certain plays there were disconnections such as Havertz’s own goal, which should be avoided if they don’t want to have problems in the second leg or in the following rounds.
