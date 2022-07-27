FC Barcelona is still working and eagerly looking for the final configuration of its team for next season. After beating Real Madrid with a spectacular goal from raphinhathe Blaugrana team was preparing to clash against one of the most important teams in Italy, Juventus Turin.
Last Tuesday, the Xavi Hernandez they could only get a draw in what was a match that could have closed in a positive way for the Catalans. Despite not being able to get the victory, Barça left the match with positive feelings thanks to the commitment of their team and the development of the match. Even though it is a friendly international match, the FC Barcelona players seem to have a maximum commitment to show that everyone is worth what they are worth and that it is time to get a place in the official line-up, every week.
Next, we analyze the four successes and two errors of the FC Barcelona in his draw against the Juventus.
The French winger, despite having been in a complex and exhausting position regarding his “re-signing”, is not removed from Xavi’s list as a valuable alternative. With his two goals scored against Juventus, he was the most unbalanced player in attack. He clearly fights the ownership of him with Raphinha.
Raphinha has been another pleasant surprise for Xavi since his arrival at Can Barça. Barça, with the hiring of him, managed to balance and double a position as complex to maintain as that of the far right. The Brazilian arrived and has already coincided with his teammates at a football level. Against Juventus, he showed his ability to take free-kicks and that is not a minor comment when every team requires a free-kick taker.
Despite not yet having made his debut with the goal, the Pole has shown maximum commitment to his teammates and a positive attitude that will surely captivate Xavi.
The Bosnian midfielder is another of the players who, according to reports, has caught the attention of the coach.
One of Barça’s weakest flanks is that of the right back and that is that the presence of Dest and Sergi Roberto alone will not be enough to offer defensive solidity.
A very common topic is about Busquets, his replacement and much more. Despite having been one of the best modern pivots, the time is now to continue betting on Nico as a pivot.
